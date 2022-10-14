Young Entrepreneur Brings Cake Shop to Waldoboro

Katie Genthner’s longtime dream has been to open her own bakery in Waldoboro. Now, people stop the 22-year-old at the grocery store to ask, “Aren’t you the one with the cake shop?”

Supported by family and other local businesses, Genthner has been preparing a commercial space on Friendship Street in Waldoboro since April of this year while continuing to take cake orders. She began baking as a child, found her specialty in cakes, and was running a popular order business by her senior year at Medomak Valley High School.

“I started baking for friends and family,” she said, “and it branched out from there.”

Eventually, she said, it became clear that she needed more space to keep up with orders while caring for her two young children, Wilder and Winsley. With the location now repainted, cleaned, and furnished, Genthner hopes to have her doors open by Halloween.

She plans to offer a rotating flavor-of-the-week menu with six options, plus seasonal specialties such as cake pops, cocoa bombs, and cookies. Genthner hopes to have early hours in the future, offering coffee and breakfast goods from a morning baker before she comes in to begin cake work.

Katie’s Kakes will also continue taking holiday pre-orders and custom orders.

When it comes to custom orders, there’s nothing Genthner won’t attempt.

“People send me photos from Pinterest, and say, ‘Have you ever tried this?’ I tell them ‘No, but I can,’” Genthner said. “I’ve taught myself to do everything I’ve done.”

She has developed many recipes this way, taking examples and making them her own. Genthner creates her own buttercream cake toppers and mixes fondant from scratch using marshmallows.

“The quality goes up when it’s homemade,” she said.

Other recipes are based on baked goods her mother made while she was growing up. Genthner’s family members, especially her parents, fiance, and sister, have been involved from the start, she said. Her father and business partner led renovations, her sister pitches in with cleaning, and her fiance helps her after work in the evenings.

“He knows all my recipes,” she said, “and mixes all my colors for me.”

Genthner’s signature cake flavor, a honey-whiskey cake, was developed for his appreciation of Jack Daniels.

In addition to her family, Genthner credited existing local businesses and her community at large for her success. She said that Katie’s Kakes grew naturally, and she has many returning customers from local families.

“Word spreads,” she said. “I’m grateful and blessed. When I open up, I’ll get good business.”

Genthner is still working to set a public opening date, but hopes to be ready by Halloween to host a children’s event with free miniature cupcakes and a cookie decorating event on the back deck.

“I love holidays,” she said, “because you can come up with so many new ideas.”

To keep up with the shop or to inquire about an order, find Genthner’s Facebook page Katie’s Kakes.

