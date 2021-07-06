Lincoln County Courts

Sean Boynton, 53, Jefferson, assault, March 26, 2020, $300, $300 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, restitution $316; assault, March 26, 2020, $300, $300 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, July 1, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; operating after habitual offender revocation, July 1, 2020, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Sept. 22, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 22, 2020, $250, $250 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Oct. 4, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; operating after habitual offender revocation, Oct. 4, 2020, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; burglary, Nov. 25, 2020; criminal mischief, Nov. 25, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Nov. 25, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Stephanie E. Brownell, 35, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), one prior, June 8, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, June 8, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Tobin Burnham, 40, Round Pond, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, March 6, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 6, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; criminal threatening, March 6, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; OUI (alcohol) – no test, two priors, May 1, $1,400, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years, all but six months suspended, probation two years, license suspended six years, registration suspended; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 1, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; operating while license suspended or revoked, May 1, $250, $250 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; violating condition of release, May 1, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months;

Kim Chapman, 56, Woolwich, burning prohibited material, May 29, $200.

Arthur Cushing, 52, Walpole, terrorizing, June 2, $500.

Randy Heald, 40, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), May 9, $500.

Warner Hinkley, 49, Boothbay, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, May 21, $500.

Jessica Jackson, 30, Boothbay Harbor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 11, $500; criminal attempt, March 11; burglary of a motor vehicle, March 11; hindering apprehension or prosecution, March 14; endangering the welfare of a child, March 14, all dismissed (plea to other charge); endangering the welfare of a child, March 14, $100, $100 suspended; use of drug paraphernalia, March 14, dismissed (plea to other charge).

William Poulin, 35, Somerville, criminal mischief, Oct. 7, 2019, dismissed (other).

Wayde C. Reed, 22, Wiscasset, fail to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey, May 5, $300; shoot firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow over way, May 3, $200.

Evelyn Underwood, 25, Boothbay Harbor, failure to register vehicle, Dec. 26, 2020, dismissed (other).

Kenneth Franklin Upson, 37, Dresden, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 11, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Isaac Ward II, 41, Waldoboro, two counts operating after habitual offender revocation, June 6, 2020, Sept. 29, 2020, both dismissed (other).

