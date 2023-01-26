Advanced Search
Career Opportunities

We’re hiring! See below for details on open positions.

Full-time employees are entitled to a benefits package, including health insurance, vision and dental, short-term disability, and 401k contribution.

PRINT SHOP POSITIONS

(Full-time) Printing Press Operator

Training for candidate willing to learn. Duties include, bindery, finishing and working on production of The Lincoln County News.

Inquire by calling (207) 563-3171 or emailing jroberts@lcnme.com

 

(Part-time) Wednesday Help

Duties includes helping with the newspaper, deliveries, and miscellaneous jobs.

Call 563-3171 or email: jroberts@lcnme.com to set up an appointment for interview.

 

OFFICE POSITIONS

(Full-time) Editorial Assistant

Duties include checking and processing email, typesetting, working with obituaries and press releases, updating and posting
to website and social media channels, copy editing, assisting with newspaper collating and finishing, and assorted other duties.
Candidates should have proficient computer skills and be able to work well with others.

Call or email to schedule an interview
563-3171 • jroberts@lcnme.com
Ask for John

