The Lincoln County District Attorney’s office wishes to request a retraction of a listing in the Lincoln County Courts listing from the June 29, 2023 edition.

Kenneth R. Olsen, 66, Bristol was mistakenly included in the court news. The listing should have read Kent R. Olsen, 69, Harpswell.

The error was completely on the part of the Lincoln County District Attorney’s office, who accepts full responsibility and publicly apologizes for the error.

