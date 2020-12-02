Damariscotta Man Dies in Prison

A 51-year-old Damariscotta man serving 17 years at the Maine State Prison for gross sexual assault died early Thanksgiving Day.

Matthew Fleury died at 12:55 a.m., according to a report in the Portland Press Herald, which cites the Maine Department of Corrections. The department did not give a cause of death, but said it was not COVID-19.

Medical personnel were present at the time of Fleury’s death and the department notified the Maine State Police and the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, as policy requires.

A jury convicted Fleury of 112 crimes, all in connection with the abuse of one child over a 3 1/2-year period, on July 12, 2007. On Sept. 14, 2007, a judge sentenced him to 35 years in prison with all but 17 years suspended, plus six years of probation. He could have been released as early as 2022.

