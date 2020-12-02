Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Damariscotta Man Dies in Prison

at

A 51-year-old Damariscotta man serving 17 years at the Maine State Prison for gross sexual assault died early Thanksgiving Day.

Matthew Fleury died at 12:55 a.m., according to a report in the Portland Press Herald, which cites the Maine Department of Corrections. The department did not give a cause of death, but said it was not COVID-19.

Medical personnel were present at the time of Fleury’s death and the department notified the Maine State Police and the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, as policy requires.

A jury convicted Fleury of 112 crimes, all in connection with the abuse of one child over a 3 1/2-year period, on July 12, 2007. On Sept. 14, 2007, a judge sentenced him to 35 years in prison with all but 17 years suspended, plus six years of probation. He could have been released as early as 2022.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^