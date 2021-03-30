Defendants in Waldoboro Kidnapping Allegedly Beat Man Unconscious

The three defendants in a Waldoboro kidnapping case allegedly beat a Warren man unconscious over $800 and a drug-related disagreement.

The third and final suspect in the case, Justin L. Richards, 31, of Tenants Harbor, turned himself in to police Wednesday, March 24. Prior to his arrest, Waldoboro police had said they considered Richards armed and dangerous.

Devin A. Davis, 34, of Waldoboro, and Alexiee L. McPhee, 28, of Cushing, had been arrested the previous day.

An affidavit by Officer Jeremy Joslyn, of the Waldoboro Police Department, details the investigation.

The Warren man told police that Richards called him March 19 and asked him if he could get cocaine for Davis. The man told Richards he “wasn’t a fan” of Davis, as Davis only contacts him when he wants something, but the man said “he would be over to hang out anyway.”

The man went to Davis’ mobile home on Lady Slipper Lane in Waldoboro. Davis, McPhee, and Richards were at the residence.

The man told police that he and Davis argued about his comments about Davis, then Richards “just started going off about how it was so disrespectful,” Joslyn said in the affidavit.

“He said Justin like blacked out and wasn’t himself, and just started coming at him swinging,” Joslyn said. “He said Alexiee tried to hold Justin back. (He) stated Justin just started punching him over and over.”

“He told me he would try to leave, and they would rip him away from the door and throw him to the floor and start kicking him and punching him again,” Joslyn said in the affidavit. The man said Davis and Richards “would take turns punching him” and that McPhee “punched him in the face” too.

“He said he was on the couch and the floor just trying to protect his face from being hit,” Joslyn said.

The man told police that the trio stole $800-$850 from him, as well as his keys and phone. McPhee changed the passcode for his phone so he could not call for help. Finally, he lost consciousness.

When he regained consciousness, Davis told him he had stayed by his side all night because he “would not keep breathing,” according to the affidavit. McPhee and Richards returned to the residence later, gave the man his keys and phone back, and told him the passcode.

The man told police that when he asked for his money back, Richards “ripped his shirt off asking if he wanted to fight again.”

The man said that Davis, McPhee, and Richards “threatened to kill (him) if he called the police” and to “find him and beat him again if he tells anyone,” Joslyn said in the affidavit.

The man’s family took him to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. An emergency room nurse reported the assault and told police the man was being sent to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Joslyn spoke with the man by phone at Maine Med, then interviewed him at his home the night of March 21.

“His right eye was swollen shut and I could see brown liquid draining out of it,” Joslyn said. He had numerous other visible injuries to his face, hands, and ribs.

All three defendants face one count each of class A kidnapping, class B aggravated assault, class B robbery, class D criminal threatening, and class D obstructing report of crime or injury. McPhee and Richards also face one count each of class E violation of condition of release.

McPhee is on probation for three separate convictions: one for furnishing drugs and two for trafficking in prison contraband. She received fully suspended sentences in two of those cases and 30 days in jail for one of the trafficking convictions, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

Davis posted $5,000 cash bail. As of Monday, March 29, McPhee and Richards remain in custody at Two Bridges Regional Jail with bail set at $10,000 and $15,000 cash, respectively.

Only McPhee’s case file lists an attorney. Newcastle-based attorney William M. Avantaggio is representing McPhee. Avantaggio said Monday that he did not have enough information about the case to comment.

