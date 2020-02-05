Domestic Violence Charge Against DaPonte Musician Dismissed

A charge of domestic violence assault against a founder of the DaPonte String Quartet has been dismissed.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myles C. Jordan, 66, then of Alna, on Oct. 24, 2017, according to a press release from LCSO Lt. Michael Murphy at the time of the arrest.

The incident involved a child at Jordan’s home. Murphy said the child was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of facial injuries, while Jordan’s attorney said the child was taken to the hospital two days after the incident and examined, but not treated.

Jordan pleaded guilty Jan. 22, 2018 and entered an agreement that would dismiss the charge in two years if he followed certain conditions.

Jordan had to complete a batterer intervention program and any necessary follow-up counseling, and could not have unsupervised contact with the child, according to the agreement. The charge was dismissed Jan. 27.

Augusta-based defense attorney Walter McKee represented Jordan.

“The dismissal says it all here. This was an unfortunate situation, but at the end of the day, the case has been fully and completely dismissed,” McKee said. “There’s really not more to say.”

The arrest followed an investigation of a complaint received by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

Jordan now lives in Cumberland, according to court documents.

A cellist, Jordan co-founded the DaPonte String Quartet in 1991. He is one of the quartet’s two remaining original members and the partner of another member, violinist Lydia Forbes, according to the quartet’s website.

The Damariscotta-based quartet has performed at Carnegie Hall and received awards from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Maine Arts Commission, among many others.

