Driver in Fatal Crash was Distracted and Speeding, Wiscasset Police Say

Police say a 26-year-old Wiscasset woman was distracted and speeding when she crossed the centerline and caused a June crash that killed a 71-year-old Edgecomb man.

Police have given the results of their investigation to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible criminal charges, according to a press release from the Wiscasset Police Department on Tuesday, July 21.

Laughlynn Bragg, 26, of Wiscasset, was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber south on Route 1 at a speed of 60 mph in a 45-mph zone “and had become distracted just prior to the crash,” according to the press release and police statements at the time of the crash. Sikes was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck north on Route 1.

Bragg crossed into the northbound lane and the vehicles collided head-on just south of the Wiscasset House of Pizza.

The Maine State Police and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office reconstructed the crash. “The reconstruction shows speed and distracted driving as the cause of the crash,” according to the press release.

A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and retired arborist who had moved to Edgecomb in 2012, Sikes volunteered with several community organizations.

Other investigations

The Wiscasset Police Department also released more information on two other investigations.

Police have charged a driver in a May 27 motorcycle crash on Route 27 in with operating under the influence.

Gary St. Hiliare, 56, of Auburn, was flown to a Lewiston hospital with head injuries after the crash. His blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit at the time of the crash, according to the release.

Witnesses saw two motorcycles in the same group collide, resulting in St. Hiliare losing control of his motorcycle. St. Hiliare was driving a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Route 27.

St. Hiliare’s arraignment will take place at the county courthouse on Aug. 27.

The other investigation concerns a road rage incident on July 8.

James Puterbaugh, 39, of Wiscasset, and Sean Williams, 42, of Waldoboro, were tailgating and passing each other on Route 1 in Edgecomb, going toward Wiscasset.

Once in Wiscasset, both pulled into the Clipper Mart. Williams took a wooden billy club from his vehicle, while Puterbaugh took a squeegee from the fuel pumps.

Puterbaugh allegedly assaulted Williams with the squeegee and Williams dropped the club. Puterbaugh then picked up the club, assaulted Williams with the club, and hit Williams’ vehicle with the club, according to police.

Puterbaugh was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He too will appear in court Aug. 27.

The incident was the second road rage incident of the summer to end at the Clipper Mart.

On June 12, Hunter Proctor, 23, of Wiscasset, was operating a motorcycle when he allegedly pointed a handgun at the occupants of another vehicle during a road rage incident, police said at the time. Proctor was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and operating under the influence.

