Driver in Fatal Wiscasset Crash Charged with Civil Violation

A 26-year-old Bath woman has been charged with a civil offense, motor-vehicle violation resulting in death, in connection with a crash in Wiscasset on June 3.

Laughlynn Bragg will make her initial court appearance Nov. 12. The charge follows a review of the case by the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, according to a press release from the Wiscasset Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Bragg was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber south on Route 1 at a speed of 60 mph in a 45-mph zone “and had become distracted just prior to the crash” when she crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck head-on, according to the press release and prior statements by police. The driver of the truck, Thomas Sikes, 71, of Edgecomb, died at the scene.

Sikes was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and retired arborist who volunteered with local organizations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

