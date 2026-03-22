Edgecomb Man Sentenced for Homicide

A 27-year-old Edgecomb man was sentenced to prison after admitting to the murder of a Virginia man in December 2024.

Accepting a guilty plea on March 10, an Androscoggin Superior Court judge sentenced Luke Krott to 30 years in prison, suspending all but 10 years. According to the terms of Krott’s plea agreement with state prosecutors, he will have to serve an additional four years of probation following his release.

Krott was convicted of the shooting death of killing 34-year-old William “Nate” Robinson, of Austinville, Va. A hunter discovered Robinson’s body inside a trash barrel in the Schmid Preserve on the Old County Road in Edgecomb on Dec. 3, 2024.

During the course of the investigation, Maine State Police detectives executed a search warrant at 57 Conant Road in Turner on Dec. 12, 2024. Evidence discovered at that location linked Krott to the murder and an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Krott, who had allegedly been staying with his parents in Edgecomb, fled the state. He subsequently located and arrested while he was on a sailboat at a marina in San Diego, Calif. in Jan. 6, 2025. He was returned the state later the same month.

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