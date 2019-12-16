Lincoln County Courts

Stephanie E. Brownell, 33, Waldoboro, negotiate a worthless instrument, April 12, dismissed (other).

Andrew Buck, 40, Waldoboro, fail to comply sex offender registration act, third offense, April 5, Two Bridges Regional Jail four years, all but 90 days suspended, probation three years.

Franklin B. Chapman, 43, Damariscotta, endangering the welfare of a child, July 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Vickie L. Chattley, 32, Wiscasset, two counts domestic violence assault, Oct. 13, 2018, Oct. 14, 2018, both dismissed (other).

Jesse Norris Cogar, 24, New Harbor, operating while license suspended or revoked-OUI, July 1, 2018, dismissed (other).

Carol A. Cushing, 52, Boothbay, criminal mischief, Sept. 13, 2018, $250.

Anthony De Haas, 49, East Boothbay, operate watercraft under the influence, July 21, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but 15 days suspended, probation one year; fail to comply with duty to submit, July 21, $500, $500 suspended.

Dareleen M. Dobson, 57, Nolanville, Texas, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, Sept. 3, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating after habitual offender revocation, Sept. 3, 2018, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Tametha M. Ellis, 38, Nobleboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 26, $250.

Timothy J. Ferrell, 22, Westport Island, assault, Sept. 10, $300, unconditional discharge; criminal mischief, Sept. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours, restitution $50.

Katrina Fread, 24, East Boothbay, criminal mischief, Sept. 9, dismissed (other).

Adam Giles, 28, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, priors, Nov. 11, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years, six months, all but nine months suspended, probation two years.

Joseph Greenleaf, 29, Wiscasset, fail to comply sex offender registration act, first offense, March 7, dismissed (other).

Harry Hilton, 65, Wiscasset, criminal trespass, March 11, unconditional discharge.

David E. Jackson, 48, Whitefield, keeping dangerous dog, Oct. 3, dismissed (plea to other charge); allowing dog to be at large, Oct. 3, $250.

Taylor L. Johnston, 24, Waldoboro, operate after habitual offender revocation, two priors, July 25, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating after habitual offender revocation, July 25, 2018, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Jesus Yamasca Lata, 29, Framingham, Mass., operate vehicle without license, Nov. 16, dismissed (other).

Tracy L. McLaughlin, 41, Dayton, assault, Aug. 12, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, fighting, Aug. 12, 2018, $300.

Joseph Nania, 62, Dresden, domestic violence assault, priors, March 23, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, March 23, 2018, unconditional discharge.

Corey L. Poland, 50, Bristol, commercial shellfishing without a license, first, Oct. 10, dismissed (other).

Dana Ramsdell, 64, York, operate watercraft under influence over 21, Sept. 3, $400; cruelty to animals, Oct. 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Steven A. Roderick, 19, Bourne, Mass., unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 26, 2018, dismissed (other).

Alana M. Rose, 40, Portland, failure to register vehicle, Nov. 19, dismissed (other).

Rachel Smith, 44, Damariscotta, criminal mischief, Sept. 15, filed without costs.

Shane Sykes, 29, Camden, two counts terrorizing, Sept. 17, two counts criminal threatening, Sept. 17, all dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Tina Vassallo, 76, Enfield, Conn., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 13, dismissed (other).

Sean M. Williams, 41, Damariscotta, failing to stop for officer, June 6, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); attaching false plates, June 6, 2018, $500.

Lauren Witwicki, 29, Whitefield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 24, 2017, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 29, 2017, $500.

