Lincoln County Courts

Zachary John Cappelletti, 43, Bristol, failing to make oral or written accident report, March 29, 2019, dismissed (other).

Gregory A. Dalton, 52, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), May 20, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, May 20, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Keasha Johnson, 18, Washington, burglary, July 26, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jean Leuchtenburg, 73, Chapel Hill, N.C., OUI (alcohol), July 23, 2016, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jason V. Lint, 43, Windsor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 15, 2019, $100, restitution $50; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 22, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kayla L. Marshall, 32, Windham, burglary, Aug. 31, 2019, criminal mischief, Aug. 31, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Richard J. Roberge, 36, Lewiston, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, Nov. 17, 2019, Kennebec County Jail 10 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 17, 2019, Kennebec County Jail 10 days; two counts violating condition of release, Nov. 17, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jason Walsh, 37, Wiscasset, four counts violating condition of release, Nov. 18, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge); four counts violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 18, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jacob Warman, 33, Eddington, terrorizing, Aug. 27, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Robert J. Waycott, 42, Friendship, OUI (alcohol) – no test, July 19, 2019, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

