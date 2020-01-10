Lincoln County Courts

Vaughn Nastvogel, 41, Nobleboro, assault, July 4, 2019, $300, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, administrative release one year.

Konstantinos Rigas, 31, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, June 26, 2018, probation violation, Department of Corrections 355 days, probation revoked; assault, May 9, 2019, unconditional discharge; domestic violence assault, priors, May 15, 2019, Department of Corrections five years, all but two years suspended, probation four years, community service 100 hours; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 15, 2019, Department of Corrections 364 days; police standoff, May 15, 2019, Department of Corrections 364 days; four counts terrorizing, May 15, 2019, Department of Corrections 364 days; two counts assault, May 15, 2019, $300 each count; tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, May 22, 2019, Department of Corrections three years, all suspended, probation three years, community service 100 hours; two counts violating condition of release, May 22, 2019, July 10, 2019, unconditional discharge; tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, July 10, 2019, unconditional discharge; two counts aggravated assault, May 1, 2019, May 15, 2019, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, May 15, 2019, 68 counts violating condition of release, May 22, 2019, May 23, 2019, May 24, 2019, May 25, 2019, May 26, 2019, May 27, 2019, May 28, 2019, May 29, 2019, May 30, 2019, July 10, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Melody Rose, 53, Waldoboro, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 12, 2019, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail four years, all but 60 days suspended, probation two years.

