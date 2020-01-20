Lincoln County Courts

Heath Anson Abbott, 39, Union, domestic violence assault, May 15, 2019, dismissed (other).

Brad Allen Bonney, 25, Woolwich, assault, Sept. 5, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Sept. 5, 2018, $150.

Jessie Brewer, 34, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 11, 2018, theft by deception, Aug. 11, 2018, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal trespass, Aug. 11, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days.

James Chattley, 42, Dresden, domestic violence assault, Oct. 14, 2018, criminal mischief, Oct. 14, 2018, both dismissed (other).

Joshua M. Clifford, 40, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Oct. 14, 2016, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Bruce Evans, 58, Damariscotta, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 20, 2019, dismissed (other).

Christopher J. Haines, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Sept. 5, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days, restitution $20.

Grady A. Hayford, 25, Damariscotta, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 24, 2018, dismissed (other).

Codi J. Hynd, 26, Spruce Head, domestic violence assault, Jan. 18, 2019, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail five months, probation partially revoked.

Alfred H. Little, 68, Nobleboro, gross sexual assault, Aug. 1, 2000, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Naomi Luce, 43, Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 10, 2019, $250.

Kristopher Benjamin Masten, 42, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Sept. 28, 2019, dismissed (other).

Heather R. McAlister, 30, Rumford, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 4, 2017, $400, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation nine months.

Nathan A. McDonald, 18, Union, attaching false plates, May 28, 2019, dismissed (other).

Larry D. Nix, 41, Ketchikan, Alaska, domestic violence assault, priors, May 30, 2017, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 30, 2017, $500.

Stephen Pitcher, 72, place bait to entice deer, Nov. 24, 2019, $200.

Kaitlin R. Simmons, 23, Augusta, OUI (alcohol), prior, Oct. 14, 2018, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 12 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; operate vehicle without license, condition/restriction, Oct. 14, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Kenneth A. St. Pierre, 33, Waldoboro, aggravated criminal mischief, Oct. 2, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years, all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $16,000.

Robert Sykes III, 46, Damariscotta, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Nov. 3, 2019, dismissed (other).

Kysten N. Wallace, 33, Alna, passing stopped school bus, May 1, 2019, dismissed (other).

Ronald Weeks Sr., 63, Jefferson, river herring lease violation, May 4, 2019, dismissed (other).

Sean M. Williams, 41, Damariscotta, violating protection from abuse order, Jan. 6, filed without costs.

Tracey Williams, 25, Woolwich, burglary, Jan. 7, 2019, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 33 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Jamie Wood, 39, Union, domestic violence assault, Sept. 4, 2019, Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation two years; tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, Sept. 20, 2019, domestic violence assault, Sept. 20, 2019, violating protection from abuse order, Sept. 20, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

