Lincoln County Courts

Ernest Patrick Bean, 51, Weymouth, Mass., operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 1, 2019, dismissed (other).

Abby M. Bragdon, 33, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Dec. 23, 2019, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended one year.

Harley Bulmer, 40, New Harbor, violating condition of release, Nov. 29, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Brandon Campbell, 32, Bath, violating condition of release, Oct. 14, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days; operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 14, 2019, $500.

Sherrie Coles, 32, Trap Hill, N.C., disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 26, 2018, dismissed (other).

Kelly Elwell, 55, Waldoboro, fail to stop, remain, provide information, Nov. 29, 2019, $850.

Jacob Firth, 22, Whitefield, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 27, 2019, dismissed (other).

Mary Ginnaty, 40, Nobleboro, assault, June 25, 2019, unconditional discharge; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, June 25, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days.

Melissa Gray, 46, Bremen, violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 27, 2019, dismissed (other).

Nicole A. Gress, 40, South Bristol, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 22, 2019, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Tyler A. Griffin, 29, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 10, 2019, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Tristan Hebert, 22, Lewiston, assault, April 22, 2016, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all suspended, probation one year; unlawful sexual touching, April 22, 2016, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Alexander V. Hibbard, 18, Dresden, operate vehicle without license, Nov. 16, 2019, $100.

Caroline Hyson, 34, South Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 19, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 38 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 6, 2019, Maine Department of Corrections one year, all suspended, probation one year; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 6, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Myles C. Jordan, 66, Cumberland, domestic violence assault, Oct. 20, 2017, dismissed (other).

Eun Su Kim, 39, Lynn, Mass., domestic violence assault, May 23, 2019, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 23, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Nickolas Littlefield, 18, Boothbay, minor consuming liquor, Dec. 27, 2019, $200.

Jeremiah E. Lucas, 22, Edgecomb, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, Oct. 29, 2018, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; violating condition of release, Oct. 29, 2018, unconditional discharge; operate after habitual offender revocation, two priors, April 7, 2019, failing to stop for officer, April 7, 2019, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, April 7, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, April 7, 2019, unconditional discharge; operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, April 7, 2019, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; criminal mischief, Oct. 4, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Oct. 4, 2019, unconditional discharge; aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, Oct. 2, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), Nov. 2, 2019, $500, $500 suspended, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 2, 2019, unconditional discharge; operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, Nov. 2, 2019, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 months, all but nine months suspended, probation two years.

James McLaughlin, 52, Jefferson, passing stopped school bus, May 15, 2019, dismissed (other).

Glenn P. Morin, 56, Augusta, domestic violence assault, Nov. 20, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Nov. 20, 2019, $250.

Christopher H. Nielson, 63, Contoocook, N.H., OUI (alcohol), July 14, 2019, $1,000, license suspended 150 days.

Kevin T. Norwood, 25, Boothbay, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 24, 2019, $750.

Darlene A. Parkerson, 47, Boothbay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 14, 2019, $50, restitution $41.72.

Jeremy Prior, 42, Bremen, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Oct. 31, 2019, assault, Oct. 31, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, fighting, Oct. 31, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days.

Rylee M. Rapp, 18, Hope, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 27, 2019, $200.

Regional Rubbish Removal Inc., Damariscotta, rule violations, compliance review, Oct. 28, 2019, $5,230.

Joshua Robinson Sr., 34, Phippsburg, domestic violence assault, priors, July 8, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 23 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Scott D. Saunders, 60, Jackson, N.H., criminal trespass, May 16, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 16, 2018, falsifying physical evidence, May 16, 2018, all dismissed (other).

Nicholas J. Simmons, 20, Warren, minor consuming liquor, Nov. 23, 2019, $400.

Diana Tardiff, 61, Bath, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 29, 2019, $250.

Christopher Taylor, 30, Phippsburg, violating condition of release, May 12, 2019, dismissed (other).

Rachel Thompson, 45, South Bristol, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 16, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Aug. 16, 2018, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Matthew A. Tripp, 46, Waldoboro, fail to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey, Nov. 9, 2019, $300.

Christian Vitale, 40, Nobleboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 26, 2019, $300, $300 suspended, restitution $22.27; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 3, 2019, $300, restitution $19.38.

Matthew Wall, 43, Rockport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 5, 2019, $250, restitution $33.13.

Zeth A. Williams-Benner, 27, Pemaquid, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 29, 2019, $250, restitution $34.98.

