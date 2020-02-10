Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Kyle Matthew Brady, 20, Bath, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Feb. 27, 2019, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years, all but six months suspended, probation two years; trafficking in prison contraband, Feb. 27, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Travis Chapman, 46, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, June 20, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days, all suspended, probation one year; obstructing report of crime, June 20, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

John L. Dunbar, 31, Boothbay Harbor, criminal mischief, July 8, 2019, unconditional discharge; assault, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Zina Glazebrook, 70, New Harbor, operating after registration suspended, Jan. 1, $150; operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 1, $250.

Kevin J. James, 61, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 12, 2019, $250.

Trey Knof, 23, Waldoboro, littering, Oct. 13, 2019, $100.

Oktavijo Luksic, 75, Jefferson, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 24, 2019, dismissed (other).

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company