Lincoln County Courts

Kyle Matthew Brady, 20, Bath, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Feb. 27, 2019, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years, all but six months suspended, probation two years; trafficking in prison contraband, Feb. 27, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Travis Chapman, 46, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, June 20, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days, all suspended, probation one year; obstructing report of crime, June 20, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

John L. Dunbar, 31, Boothbay Harbor, criminal mischief, July 8, 2019, unconditional discharge; assault, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Zina Glazebrook, 70, New Harbor, operating after registration suspended, Jan. 1, $150; operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 1, $250.

Kevin J. James, 61, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 12, 2019, $250.

Trey Knof, 23, Waldoboro, littering, Oct. 13, 2019, $100.

Oktavijo Luksic, 75, Jefferson, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 24, 2019, dismissed (other).

