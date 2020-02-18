Lincoln County Courts

Gwendolyn Akin, 70, Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 29, 2019, dismissed (other).

Stanley Billings, 50, Newcastle, assault, June 7, 2019, dismissed (other).

Lester C. Dancer Jr., 42, Winthrop, violating condition of release, Jan. 3, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days; assault, Jan. 2, 2019, criminal mischief, Jan. 2, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Joshua K. Dwyer, 40, Saco, terrorizing, Jan. 31, dismissed (other).

Mark L. Harding, 46, Rockland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, May 20, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years, all but 60 days suspended, probation one year, six months, restitution $438.20.

Jeremy Kurr, 41, Nobleboro, supervising junior hunter who violates law, Oct. 26, 2019, $100.

Matthew L. Laurelez, 23, Brunswick, aggravated assault, June 20, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail five days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Dawn R. Light, 36, Fairfield, operating after habitual offender revocation, Aug. 21, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Aug. 21, 2018, $750; operating after habitual offender revocation, May 19, 2019, violating condition of release, May 19, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, May 19, 2019, $750, $750 suspended.

Cheryl L. McFarland, 52, Sangerville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Oct. 28, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Luke A. Noonan, 22, Union, fail to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, Dec. 11, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to make oral or written accident report, Dec. 11, 2019, $500.

Martin J. O’Brien, 40, Lewiston, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 26, 2019, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; theft by unauthorized use of property, Nov. 26, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Matthew P. Osbourn, 26, Denison, Texas, aggravated assault, Sept. 15, 2019, domestic violence assault, Sept. 15, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Sept. 15, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 days.

Timothy Peaslee Sr., 26, Whitefield, operating after registration suspended, Sept. 16, 2019, $100.

Marshall L. Perfetto, 40, Friendship, driving to endanger, Oct. 2, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Dustin J. Prior, 25, Round Pond, rule violation, Nov. 27, 2019, $150.

Kimberly Reynolds, 55, Waldoboro, two counts criminal forfeiture of property, Oct. 26, 2017, forfeiture; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Oct. 26, 2017, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years, six months, all but four months suspended, probation two years; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 22, 2019, violating condition of release, July 22, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jacenta Sencabaugh, 39, Bristol, domestic violence assault, May 4, 2019, dismissed (other).

Kala Smith, 31, Newcastle, aggravated assault, Nov. 12, 2019, domestic violence assault, Nov. 12, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Chad E. Sproul, 44, Warren, domestic violence reckless conduct, Nov. 13, 2019, aggravated criminal mischief, Nov. 13, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Nov. 13, 2019, $500.

James Michael T. Temple, 23, Waldoboro, operate after habitual offender revocation, two priors, Aug. 25, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating after habitual offender revocation, Aug. 25, 2018, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Stony Blue Vega, 40, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, June 12, 2018, Maine Department of Corrections four years, all but 18 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $220.

Alisa Wallace, 53, Randolph, passing stopped school bus, March 12, 2019, $250.

