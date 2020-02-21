Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Aubrey S. Alexander Sr., 71, Augusta, violation of protective order, Aug. 6, 2005, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Michael O. Fairservice Jr., 42, Whitefield, failure to register vehicle, Dec. 26, 2019, $100.

Thomas E. Kennon, 76, Hampton Falls, N.H., operating under the influence, June 22, 2002, violating condition of release, June 22, 2002, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Kevin Lee, 59, Gardiner, Newcastle, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 14, 2018, $250, $250 suspended; violating condition of release, Nov. 2, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, Nov. 2, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; assault, April 22, 2019, $300.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company