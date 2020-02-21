Lincoln County Courts

Aubrey S. Alexander Sr., 71, Augusta, violation of protective order, Aug. 6, 2005, dismissed (witness unavailable).
Michael O. Fairservice Jr., 42, Whitefield, failure to register vehicle, Dec. 26, 2019, $100.
Thomas E. Kennon, 76, Hampton Falls, N.H., operating under the influence, June 22, 2002, violating condition of release, June 22, 2002, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).
Kevin Lee, 59, Gardiner, Newcastle, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 14, 2018, $250, $250 suspended; violating condition of release, Nov. 2, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, Nov. 2, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; assault, April 22, 2019, $300.