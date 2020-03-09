Lincoln County Courts

Rose Ayers, 31, Waldoboro, fail to stop, provide information, Dec. 8, 2019, $100, restitution $921.

MacKenzie Bimpson, 22, South Paris, N.H., fugitive from justice, Feb. 25, no probable cause.

Awet Tsegay Hadgu, 27, Portland, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 16, 2019, $250, dismissed (other).

Frederick Pinkham, 54, Waldoboro, violating municipal shellfish ordinance, Jan. 3, $200.

Shena A. Thibeault, 38, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 2, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Joshua L. Vandine, 39, Thomaston, burglary, Oct. 25, 2016, Knox County Jail eight years; two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 25, 2016, Knox County Jail eight years; burglary, Dec. 5, 2016, Knox County jail five years; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 25, 2016, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 5, 2016, criminal mischief, Dec. 5, 2016, criminal mischief, July 6, 2017, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 18, 2017, criminal mischief, Jan. 18, 2017, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 19, 2017, criminal mischief, May 19, 2017, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 1, 2017, criminal mischief, Sept. 1, 2017, all dismissed (plea to other charge); burglary, Jan. 18, 2017, Knox County Jail five years; two counts burglary, May 19, 2017, Knox County Jail five years; burglary, July 6, 2017, Knox County Jail five years; two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 6, 2017, Knox County Jail eight years; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 6, 2017, Knox County Jail five years; burglary, Sept. 1, 2017, Knox County Jail five years; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 27, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 18, 2018, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Rochelle Warren, 22, Dresden, burglary, Jan. 7, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years, all but 30 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $500.

Kimberly J. Weeks, 53, Alna, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 11, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

James Williams, 27, West Bath, burglary, May 31, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years, all but 45 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $500.

