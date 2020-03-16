Lincoln County Courts

Jennifer Audet, 48, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Oct. 27, 2019, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Dwight Benner, 63, Waldoboro, operating after habitual offender revocation, Aug. 28, 2019, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 19, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, restitution $35; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 9, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, restitution $34.18; violating condition of release, Dec. 9, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; operating after habitual offender revocation, Nov. 29, 2019, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 29, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Paula J. Benner, 57, Swans Island, burglary, Dec. 19, 2019, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 19, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal trespass, Dec. 19, 2019, $100.

Benjamin D. Betts, 24, East Boothbay, passing stopped school bus, Jan. 2, dismissed (other).

Hector Bohan, 30, Wiscasset, domestic violence criminal threatening, Dec. 25, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Feb. 18, $250, Two Bridges Regional Jail eight days.

Shane F. Brooks, 29, Bowdoinham, criminal mischief, Aug. 2, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days; criminal threatening, Aug. 2, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days.

Brittany A. Burns, 26, Round Pond, domestic violence assault, Dec. 31, 2019, dismissed (other).

Chad Carroll, 25, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Aug. 4, 2019, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Gary Collamore, 73, Newcastle, unlawful sexual contact, May 20, 2013, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Betty L. Dyment, 59, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 19, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 9, 2019, $250, restitution $34.18.

Joshua W. Ellis, 35, Rockland, robbery, Nov. 2, 2018, burglary, Nov. 2, 2018, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, Nov. 2, 2018, all dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Nov. 2, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail three months, restitution $200; assault, Nov. 2, 2018, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail three months, restitution $200.

Karim A. Farag, 34, Whitefield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Aug. 9, 2019, $400, Maine Department of Corrections three years; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Sept. 9, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Sept. 9, 2019, $400, Department of Corrections three years; criminal conspiracy, Sept. 1, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Katelyn N. Jacques, 21, Waterville, driving to endanger, March 27, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, March 27, 2018, $300.

Rex M. Johnson, 61, Alna, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, May 13, 2019, dismissed (other).

Nathaniel Michael Johnston, 32, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 11, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Jan. 11, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Brian Wayne Knight, 46, Freedom, tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, May 22, 2014, probation violation, Department of Corrections two years.

Philip Libby Jr., 54, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 17, 2019, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended one year; violating condition of release, Nov. 17, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Everett Main Jr., 68, Winslow, possess unregistered deer, Nov. 16, 2019, $500; illegal transportation of animal or bird, Nov. 16, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Brooke Mazeroll, 30, Whitefield, criminal conspiracy, Sept. 1, 2019, dismissed (other).

Melissa Meister, 51, Woolwich, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Dec. 27, 2019, dismissed (other).

Travis J. Morton, 43, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Dec. 4, 2019, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Brandi P. Nickerson, 36, Belfast, OUI (alcohol), two priors, Aug. 17, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Damon Peacock, 21, Chelsea, fail to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, July 17, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 17, 2019, $250; failure to register vehicle, July 17, 2019, $250, $250 suspended.

Storm D. Peaslee, 29, Whitefield, fail to comply sex offender registration act, third offense, July 24, 2018, $5,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; fail to comply sex offender registration act, third offense, July 10, 2019, $5,000, $5,000 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Adam Gerald Pinkham, 36, Trevett, burglary, Aug. 30, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Nicholas Presby, 38, Whitefield, violating protection from abuse order, Jan. 31, dismissed (other).

Kody M. Pruyne, 19, Waldoboro, burglary, Feb. 11, 2019, criminal mischief, Feb. 11, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal trespass, Feb. 11, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Jordan Smerdon, 23, Newcastle, criminal mischief, Oct. 10, 2019, restitution $300, unconditional discharge; driving to endanger, Oct. 10, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Audrey Sumabat-Middleton, 20, Whitefield, marijuana: under 21 years of age, July 15, 2019, dismissed (other).

