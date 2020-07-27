Lincoln County Courts

(Editor’s note: The following closed case report includes all cases closed from March 13 to July 23. The newspaper did not publish a report in the intervening months due to coronavirus-related restrictions on court activity. With the courts hearing cases on a regular basis again, the newspaper will resume weekly publication of closed cases.)

Devin Alexander, 31, Wiscasset, operate vehicle without license, Feb. 1, dismissed (other).

Linda M. Ancona, 59, Warwick, R.I., domestic violence assault, Aug. 13, 2019, dismissed (other).

Leigh Arnold, 36, Litchfield, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 26, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Jan. 26, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Allen S. Barker, 53, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 17, 2019, $750, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 17, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Dec. 21, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, June 2, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days.

Hunter Barnes, 25, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 2, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Evan M. Benner, 29, Waldoboro, criminal conspiracy, Sept. 1, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

Jordan L. Bennett, 34, Bethel, trafficking in prison contraband, Aug. 4, 2017, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days.

Roger Bintliff, 53, Dresden, six counts failure to pay tax or file return, April 15, 2014, April 15, 2015, April 19, 2016, April 18, 2017, April 17, 2018, and April 17, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge); failure to pay tax or file return, April 15, 2014, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, administrative release one year; failure to pay tax or file return, April 15, 2015, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days, all suspended, administrative release one year; four counts failure to pay tax or file return, April 19, 2016, April 18, 2017, April 17, 2018, and April 17, 2019, all unconditional discharge.

Dustin J. Carter, 33, Nobleboro, rule violation, Dec. 4, 2019, $100.

Heather Cash, 38, Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 5, 2019, dismissed (other).

Brooke E. Cheney, 29, Bristol, domestic violence assault, May 8, 2018, criminal trespass, May 8, 2018, both dismissed (plea to other charge); obstructing report of crime, May 8, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 8, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; protective order from harassment violation, May 9, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, May 9, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); protective order from harassment violation, July 16, 2018, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, July 16, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Oct. 26, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Patricia R. Christ, 32, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, priors, Aug. 1, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, Aug. 1, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days, all suspended, probation one year.

Tani M. Christie, 49, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, June 4, 2019, obstructing report of crime, June 4, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 4, 2019, $250.

Shane T. Cookson, 19, Damariscotta, minor possessing liquor, Sept. 23, 2019, dismissed (other).

Randie C. Dail, 37, Lisbon, operate vehicle without license, Feb. 16, failure to register vehicle, Feb. 16, both dismissed (other).

Diane Davis, 60, Boothbay, refusing to sign criminal summons, April 3, 2019, OUI (alcohol) – no test, April 3, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Regina Ellen Davis, 48, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, July 24, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 24, 2019, $100.

Brian R. Denham, 32, Augusta, failure to register vehicle, April 29, dismissed (other).

Joy W. Dodge, 64, Edgecomb, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 21, dismissed (other).

Matthew D. Donahue, 38, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), March 25, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Karen M. Dube, 62, Clinton, domestic violence assault, Dec. 18, 2019, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

John Eckman, 60, Bremen, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 7, 2019, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Joshua W. Ellis, 35, Rockland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Nov. 2, 2018, Department of Corrections six months, restitution $200; assault, Nov. 2, 2018, $300, Department of Corrections six months, restitution $200.

Amanda Marie Ferguson, 30, Waldoboro, burglary, Dec. 31, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 31, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days, all suspended, probation one year, restitution $642; criminal mischief, Dec. 31, 2019, unconditional discharge; disorderly conduct, loud, unreasonable noise, Jan. 27, $250; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Jan. 27, $250, $250 suspended; refusing to sign criminal summons, Jan. 27, $250, $250 suspended.

Caleb Fitzgerald, 29, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, Jan. 3, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Thomas R. Flood II, 31, Bristol, assault, July 7, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 7, 2019, $500.

James A. Forbis, 37, Buxton, aggravated assault, Aug. 15, 2019, Department of Corrections seven years, all but two years suspended, probation four years; domestic violence criminal threatening, Aug. 15, 2019, Department of Corrections two years; domestic violence assault, Aug. 15, 2019, Department of Corrections two years; violating condition of release, Nov. 14, 2019, Department of Corrections two years.

Cole M. Friant, 34, Nobleboro, rule violation, Dec. 4, 2019, $100.

Samuel Fuller, 31, Boothbay, illegal transportation of animal or bird, Nov. 30, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Benjamin J. Gallagher, 36, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, May 28, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Lenan Garricks, 34, Alna, violating protection from abuse order, Oct. 31, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); burglary, Nov. 13, 2019, terrorizing, Nov. 13, 2019, violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 13, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Nov. 13, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days; criminal trespass, Nov. 13, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days; violating protection from abuse order, Jan. 9, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Jan. 9, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days.

Keegan B. Giles, 20, Boothbay, minor consuming liquor, Dec. 22, 2019, dismissed (other).

Liam Ginnaty, 19, South Bristol, minor possessing liquor, Sept. 23, 2019, $200.

Chelsie Graves, 21, Boothbay Harbor, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Dec. 22, 2019, dismissed (other).

Bonnie Heath, 66, Jefferson, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 31, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

David C. Hodgkins, 64, Jefferson, passing stopped school bus, Sept. 26, 2019, dismissed (other).

Kyle Holbrook, 26, Gardiner, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 27, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Jan. 27, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Carl W. Hubley, 32, Wiscasset, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, April 30, dismissed (other).

Allan M. Hurd, 29, Liberty, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, April 20, dismissed (other).

Paul S. Jones, 42, Litchfield, gross sexual assault, Aug. 1, 2007, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, probation continued.

David Jordan, 47, Alna, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 29, 2019, dismissed (other).

Percy K. Kincaid, 48, Gardiner, failing to report, June 18, $250.

Patricia Kramley, 55, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 26, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Jan. 26, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Monica Krupska-Buckley, 45, Walpole, passing stopped school bus, Dec. 5, 2019, dismissed (other).

Ronald J. Labonty Jr., 51, Newcastle, violating condition of release, Jan. 24, $250; operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 24, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Feb. 22, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Robert D. LaCasse, 22, Nobleboro, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 6, 2019, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Seth A. Lewis, 46, Boothbay, protective order from harassment violation, Dec. 14, 2019, $1,000.

Philip Libby Jr., 54, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 17, 2019, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended one year; violating condition of release, Nov. 17, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Wesley A. Lomax, 32, Blackstone, Mass., unlawfully permit operation of ATV, Feb. 7, $100.

Joshua D. Machat, 47, Portland, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 16, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Gregory Marancik, 45, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Oct. 4, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to sign uniform summons complaint, Oct. 4, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; driving to endanger, Oct. 4, 2018, $575, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours, license suspended 30 days.

Thomas M. Marcille, 71, Damariscotta, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, May 29, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal threatening, May 29, 2019, $250.

Kristopher Benjamin Masten, 43, Damariscotta, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 13, violating condition of release, May 13, both dismissed (other).

Anthony James McCullagh, 27, Nobleboro, violating condition of release, Dec. 30, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 30, 2019, $250; violating condition of release, Feb. 7, $250.

Robert Melotto, 53, Livermore Falls, assault, July 23, 2019, dismissed (other).

Nicholas Merry, 36, Wiscasset, criminal threatening, Aug. 11, 2019, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; assault, Aug. 11, 2019, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all suspended, probation one year.

Marla Mott, 27, Naples, Fla., OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Oct. 5, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), Oct. 5, 2018, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Elizabeth Murdoch, 35, Friendship, endangering the welfare of a child, April 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Staci Murray, 39, Waldoboro, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, Feb. 4, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Timothy Peaslee Sr., 27, Whitefield, fail to stop, remain, provide information, Nov. 13, 2019, $250.

Aric Pickens, 42, Livermore Falls, domestic violence assault, March 9, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Adam Gerald Pinkham, 37, Trevett, OUI (alcohol), one prior, May 9, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, May 9, $500; endangering the welfare of a child, May 9, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Nathaniel S. Pitcher, 20, Edgecomb, marijuana: under 21 years of age, Feb. 2, $350.

Theodore Poland, 52, Nobleboro, domestic violence assault, April 1, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Amanda Rainville, 32, Rockland, domestic violence assault, June 13, Knox County Jail 180 days, all but 30 days suspended, probation one year.

Suzannah E. Reed, 27, Friendship, OUI (alcohol), April 17, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Wendy W. Rego, 64, Boothbay, operate vehicle without license, Feb. 12, dismissed (other).

Michael P. Ross, 56, Warren, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Sept. 12, 2019, dismissed (other).

Richard A. Rytky III, 31, Richmond, violating condition of release, July 2, Two Bridges Regional Jail six days.

Nicole Sidelinger, 32, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Aug. 27, 2018, dismissed (other).

Michael Sprague, 19, Jefferson, minor consuming liquor, Aug. 15, 2019, $200.

Sasha St. Clair, 38, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, April 7, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, April 7, 2019, $300.

Sheryl Stearns, 53, Bristol, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 18, 2019, dismissed (other).

Rachel Stoddard, 20, Warren, Whitefield, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, Jan. 26, $1,000; minor consuming liquor, Jan. 26, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Alexander Taylor, 19, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Jan. 5, 2019, dismissed (other).

Jamie L. Thurman, 20, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, Nov. 7, 2019, $500.

Dylan Michael Trevino, 20, Bath, passing stopped school bus, March 27, 2019, dismissed (other).

Shylo Wall, 22, Friendship, domestic violence assault, March 20, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Michael Wallace, 35, Dresden, domestic violence assault, Dec. 4, 2019, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Jacob R. Walmer, 33, Whitefield, criminal threatening, June 17, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 27 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Cecilia A. Ward, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Oct. 20, 2019, Department of Corrections three years, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $60.

Sarah E. Weed, 39, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, Sept. 28, 2018, dismissed (other).

Kevin Wenzel, 21, Wiscasset, failure to register vehicle, April 30, dismissed (other).

Ashley M. Willey, 30, Thomaston, permit unlawful use, March 25, $250.

Joel Williams, 47, Edgecomb, operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 5, dismissed (other).

Sean M. Williams, 42, Damariscotta, attaching false plates, Feb. 23, $250.

Victoria L. Woodruff, 23, Newcastle, driving to endanger, Oct. 18, 2019, dismissed (other).

Stuart Wyman, 29, Trevett, domestic violence terrorizing, Nov. 14, 2019, criminal mischief, Nov. 14, 2019, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Nov. 14, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Nov. 14, 2019, $300.

Benjamin E. York, 59, Dixfield, terrorizing, June 4, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jason L. Young, 46, Rockland, domestic violence assault, April 17, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; operate after habitual offender revocation, two priors, April 17, criminal mischief, April 17, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

