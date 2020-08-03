Lincoln County Courts

Zachary A. Argraves, 23, Unity, terrorizing, July 10, 2019, dismissed (other).

Brianna Ayres, 24, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband, Feb. 21, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Feb. 19, 2019, $400, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation one year.

Brian R. Barter, 30, Augusta, domestic violence assault, Jan. 19, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Jan. 19, 2018, $300; violating condition of release, Feb. 23, 2018, dismissed (other).

Adam N. Bowen, 37, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), March 19, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, March 19, $575, license suspended 30 days.

William R. Brewer, 30, Alna, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, failing to make oral or written accident report, Nov. 5, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Brian R. Carver, 57, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, Feb. 12, terrorizing, Feb. 12, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Mackendra Chancellor, 22, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 14, 2019, dismissed (other).

Jakob T. Crabtree, 21, Falmouth, OUI (drugs or combo), May 9, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, May 9, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Elizabeth H. Cunningham, 48, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 14, 2019, dismissed (other).

Brian Dunn, 67, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 1, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Tammy R. Elliott, 50, Damariscotta, assault, Oct. 19, 2018, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Oct. 19, 2018, both dismissed (other).

Frank C. Foss Jr., 25, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 14, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; violating condition of release, May 14, violating protection from abuse order, May 14, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Devon Gross, 23, Rockland, domestic violence assault, Nov. 22, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, all but seven days suspended, probation two years; violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 22, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Caroline Hyson, 34, South Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 19, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, probation partially revoked; burglary, March 12, Department of Corrections three years, all suspended, probation two years; domestic violence assault, March 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 12, unconditional discharge.

Edwin L. Ingraham, 46, Searsmont, assault, May 15, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 15, $250.

Cindy Jadis, 29, Waldoboro, Augusta, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Jan. 31, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days, all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; driving to endanger, Jan. 31, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Jan. 31, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; domestic violence assault, June 3, dismissed (other); violating condition of release, July 5, dismissed (other).

Wade Luther Jay, 52, Waterford, violating protection from abuse order, May 30, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours.

Zachary Kilton, 25, Durham, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, violating condition of release, illegal importation of scheduled drugs, Oct. 14, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Oct. 14, 2019, $400, Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years.

Robert King, 55, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, Aug. 11, 2019, dismissed (other).

Paul R. Lenzycki, 23, Woolwich, criminal trespass, Nov. 14, 2018, $500; reckless conduct, Nov. 14, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joshua M. Lester, 31, Burnham, domestic violence assault, Dec. 27, 2016, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 27, 2016, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days.

Brian McLaughlin Sr., 53, Bremen, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 13, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Richard V. Nickles, 55, Waldoboro, OUI (drugs or combo), Feb. 16, 2019, $500, license suspended 150 days; failing to stop for officer, Feb. 16, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Christa J. Palmer, 32, Waldoboro, criminal conspiracy, Oct. 11, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days.

Adam Peaslee, 28, Dresden, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Dec. 25, 2018, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; OUI (alcohol), no test, one prior, Aug. 16, 2019, driving to endanger, Aug. 16, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Aug. 16, 2019, violating condition of release, Aug. 16, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Wyatt Poland, 19, fail to have permit or violate gear restriction, May 10, $100.

Richard R. Potter Jr., 52, Whitefield, violating condition of release, April 8, violating protection from abuse order, April 8, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Gabriel Ruiz, 20, Waldoboro, assault, Dec. 4, 2019, $300.

Samuel Santis-Aguilar, 34, Chicago, Ill., motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 4, dismissed (other).

Alyssa Shea, 25, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), March 31, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, March 31, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Priscilla A. Sumabat, 78, Whitefield, driving to endanger, June 28, 2019, dismissed (other).

Amanda M. Wallace, 38, Wiscasset, stealing drugs, May 18, 2016, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, probation partially revoked, probation continued; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 2, 2019, Department of Corrections three years, all suspended, probation two years; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Jan. 2, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tyler R. Widdecomb, 31, Waldoboro, domestic violence aggravated assault, March 24, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 24, $250; violating condition of release, May 26, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jessica Winslow, 32, Boothbay Harbor, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 25, 2019, dismissed (other).

