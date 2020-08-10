Lincoln County Courts

Zachary J. Curtis, 30, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), two priors, May 22, 2019, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail four months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Chad N. Duncan, 51, Newcastle, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 24, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jeremy Hallowell, 41, Somerville, OUI (alcohol), April 13, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Nicki Harvey, 20, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 26, $250; failure to register vehicle, Feb. 26, $100, $100 suspended.

Douglas Edward Humphrey, 56, Lewiston, operate vehicle without license, May 27, dismissed (other).

Wesley A. Hurd, 44, Westport Island, failing to make oral or written accident report, March 6, $750.

Sarah Kennedy, 33, Damariscotta, passing stopped school bus, Nov. 19, 2019, dismissed (other).

Thomas Lailer, 20, Bremen, minor transporting liquor, July 9, $100.

Kerri Lilly, 46, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 16, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Feb. 16, $575, license suspended 30 days.

James Littlefield, 21, Edgecomb, violating condition of release, June 13, $200.

Nicholas Littlefield, 19, Boothbay, violating condition of release, June 13, $100.

Constance Look, 41, Wiscasset, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 25, $750.

Shawn Robert Pitcher, 50, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol), June 28, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Harmony G. Pottle, 39, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, April 10, $250.

Peter Surette, 59, Litchfield, domestic violence assault, June 9, de minimis.

Wyatt L. Tompkins, 51, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 25, dismissed (other).

Kory J. Whitfield, 43, Lincolnville, operate vehicle without license, March 13, dismissed (other).

Luke Wooster, 44, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, July 3, 2017, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days, all suspended, probation one year; two counts tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, Jan. 29, 2018, both dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts violating condition of release, Jan. 29, 2018, unconditional discharge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

