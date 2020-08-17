Lincoln County Courts

James Bergman, 38, Wiscasset, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, June 1, dismissed (other).

Josiah Boynton, 25, Bath, aggravated criminal mischief, Oct. 29, 2019, filed without costs.

Jonathan B. Buchanan, 37, Newcastle, furnish liquor to a minor, Feb. 16, $500.

Harley Bulmer, 40, New Harbor, operate after suspension — accident with injury, July 9, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 65 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, restitution $1; domestic violence assault, Oct. 15, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, probation partially revoked; two counts violating condition of release, April 8, June 9, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours.

Jesse Dale Carmichael, 28, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 22, 2019, $400.

Bayly G. Carrasco, 19, Boothbay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 13, dismissed (other).

Michael Coffin, 23, Topsham, failure to register vehicle, April 10, dismissed (other).

David Cressey, 31, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Nov. 23, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Nov. 23, 2018, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Zachari Dalton, 33, Wiscasset, OUI (drugs or combo), Dec. 19, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Dec. 19, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Diana Delaney, 42, Wilmington, Mass., harassment, Jan. 16, assault on an officer, April 23, violating condition of release, April 23, refusing to submit to arrest or detention — physical force, April 23, harassment, April 23, all dismissed (other).

Karen L. Erdmann, 52, Richmond, disorderly conduct, fighting, July 28, 2019, dismissed (other).

Randy S. Field, 62, Danbury, Conn., operating while license suspended or revoked, June 2, $600.

Nicholas A. Grady, 28, Whitefield, operate ATV under influence over 21, Feb. 8, $750.

Cody Hogdahl, 28, Wiscasset, operate vehicle without license, March 14, dismissed (other).

Keith Maynard, 44, Belfast, OUI (alcohol) — no test, Nov. 9, 2019, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Thomas Peter Montuori, 41, Bristol, violating protection from abuse order, March 17, de minimis.

Harold Morton, 68, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), July 10, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Brooke V. Olum, 30, Augusta, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, April 18, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, April 18, 2019, $400, $300 suspended, Maine Department of Corrections four years, all but two years suspended, probation three years.

Alexandra Petersen, 20, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, March 7, violating condition of release, June 18, both dismissed (other).

Hunter W. Prentice, 24, Round Pond, operate vehicle without license — condition/restriction, Dec. 5, 2019, $500.

Dale A. Robertson, 32, Boothbay Harbor, fail to stop, provide information, May 17, $250.

Trevor Rose, 44, Wiscasset, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Dec. 7, 2019, $500, $250 suspended.

Kysten N. Wallace, 34, Alna, domestic violence assault, June 20, domestic violence terrorizing, June 20, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Brian W. Weidner, 19, Attleboro, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 13, dismissed (other).

