Lincoln County Courts

Olivia Carter, 31, Waldoboro, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, June 2, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Bradley Churchill, 30, Wiscasset, commercial shellfishing without a license, first, March 5, $316.

Gary L. Collamore, 73, Newcastle, prohibited contact with person under 14 years of age, Feb. 14, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days.

Jennifer Eger, 36, Dresden, domestic violence assault, April 1, filed without costs.

Dorothy D. Foote, 60, Camden, violating condition of release, March 19, 2019, $1,500.

Nicholas A. Grady, 29, Whitefield, operate ATV under influence over 21, Feb. 8, $750.

Angela Guptill, 31, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol), one prior, May 26, filed without costs.

Ronald M. House, 41, South Bristol, domestic violence assault, Dec. 29, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, all but four days suspended, probation one year.

Noah C. Jones, 21, Annapolis, Md., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 23, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 20, 2018, both dismissed (other).

Abbie K. Kee, 33, Crystal River, Fla., domestic violence assault, June 20, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 20, filed without costs.

Steven P. McDonald, 49, Whitefield, criminal mischief, May 16, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Aaron McKellar, 31, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, Dec. 15, 2018, dismissed (other).

Clancy Morton, 48, Damariscotta, permit unaccompanied person under 16 operate ATV, May 4, de minimis.

Harold Morton, 68, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), July 10, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Sean Pierce, 32, Waldoboro, fail to stop, remain, provide information, June 16, 2018, de minimis.

Adam Gerald Pinkham, 37, Trevett, burglary, Aug. 30, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Dale A. Robertson, 32, Boothbay Harbor, fail to stop, provide information, May 17, $250.

Chad E. Sproul, 44, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, April 22, de minimis.

Richard Sykes, 48, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 12, dismissed (other).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

