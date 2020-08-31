Lincoln County Courts

Kristen Campbell, 33, Trevett, failure to register vehicle, July 27, dismissed (other).

Devin J. Crowe, 19, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 13, dismissed (other).

Joshua R. Golden, 21, Waldoboro, operate vehicle without license, Aug. 14, $150.

Jonathan C. Hull, 74, Newcastle, misuse of entrusted property, Dec. 1, 2014, unconditional discharge; forgery, Dec. 1, 2014, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 1, 2014, forgery, Feb. 15, 2017, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 15, 2017, misuse of entrusted property, Feb. 15, 2017; falsifying private records, Feb. 15, 2017, all dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 7, 2018, Maine Department of Corrections four years, all suspended, probation two years.

Nathan C. McDonald, 23, Wiscasset, failure to register vehicle, July 18, dismissed (other).

