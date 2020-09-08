Lincoln County Courts

Jaden B. Arsenault, 17, Boothbay, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, May 30, $500.

Rose Ayers, 31, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 1, dismissed (other).

Benjamin B. Clifford, 18, Wayland, Mass., minor consuming liquor, Aug. 10, filed without costs.

Anthony R. Codega, 56, Pompano Beach, Fla., motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Jan. 20, dismissed (other).

Michael Fairservice, 67, Whitefield, violating protection from abuse order, Aug. 17, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; violating condition of release, Aug. 17, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating protection from abuse order, Aug. 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; violating condition of release, Aug. 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Zane C. Fairservice, 39, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, Jan. 1, dismissed (other).

Dain Anthony Gilliam, 27, Phippsburg, attaching false plates, July 13, dismissed (other).

Matthew Graney, 25, Lincolnville, failure to register vehicle, March 9, dismissed (other).

John B. Hall, 19, Stanford, Conn., minor consuming liquor, Aug. 10, filed without costs.

Joel W. Hatch, 19, Nobleboro, minor consuming liquor, July 25, $150.

Leroy Leavitt, 35, Damariscotta, burglary, Oct. 13, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Anthony W. Leighton, 53, Wiscasset, operate vehicle without license, July 30, dismissed (other).

John Lucas, 20, Edgecomb, minor consuming liquor, July 22, $200.

Corey J. Main, 45, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Oct. 30, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, restitution $137.13.

Francoise B. McCoy, 68, Wiscasset, assault, May 30, 2019, dismissed (other).

Julia Neher, 27, tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, Nov. 26, 2019, theft by deception, Dec. 6, 2019, eluding an officer, Dec. 10, 2019, all filed without costs.

Brandi P. Nickerson, 36, Belfast, endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 17, 2019, Waldo County Jail 14 days; operate vehicle without license — condition/restriction, Aug. 17, 2019, $250, $250 suspended.

Steven E. Poore, 57, Portland, disorderly conduct, loud, unreasonable noise, Aug. 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours; violating condition of release, Aug. 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours.

Paul Specyalski, 45, Boothbay, Edgecomb, domestic violence terrorizing, July 2, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 39 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; violating protection from abuse order, Dec. 11, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 39 days; violating condition of release, Dec. 11, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 39 days.

Jake B. Traylor, 20, Westport Island, OUI (drugs or combo), April 12, $500, license suspended 150 days; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 12, violating condition of release, April 12, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jimmy Wellman, 38, Waldoboro, possess softshell clams less than 2 inches, 10-20%, $100.

