Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Charles S. Hammond, 29, Boston, Mass., operate vehicle without license — condition/restriction, April 19, dismissed (other).

Deborah L. Keane, 58, Augusta, domestic violence assault, June 22, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Hunter N. Proctor, 23, Dresden, failure to register vehicle, March 14, dismissed (other).

Cecilia A. Ward, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Oct. 20, 2019, Maine Department of Corrections three years, all  suspended, probation two years, restitution $60.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^