Lincoln County Courts

Charles S. Hammond, 29, Boston, Mass., operate vehicle without license — condition/restriction, April 19, dismissed (other).
Deborah L. Keane, 58, Augusta, domestic violence assault, June 22, dismissed (insufficient evidence).
Hunter N. Proctor, 23, Dresden, failure to register vehicle, March 14, dismissed (other).
Cecilia A. Ward, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Oct. 20, 2019, Maine Department of Corrections three years, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $60.