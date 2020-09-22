Lincoln County Courts

John J. Alden, 34, Owls Head, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 12, filed without costs.

Nicole J. Alexander, 40, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, Aug. 15, unconditional discharge; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Aug. 15, fail to give correct name, address, or date of birth, Aug. 15, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Courtney Allen, 29, Wiscasset, OUI (drugs or combo), March 4, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, March 4, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Richard Austin, 43, Belfast, commercial shellfishing without a license, first, July 1, dismissed (other).

Christian S. Ayer, 21, Bailey Island, sexual abuse of minor, May 16, de minimis.

Heather M. Batchelder, 34, Waldoboro, operate vehicle without license, June 22, dismissed (other).

Donald Benner, 32, Walpole, violating condition of release, April 6, 2018, unconditional discharge; failing to stop for officer, April 6, 2018, unconditional discharge.

Nathaniel J. Betts, 22, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 7, 2019, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Nov. 7, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to make oral or written accident report, Nov. 7, 2019, unconditional discharge; two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 24, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kevin Bissonnette, 29, Waldoboro, littering, Aug. 1, $100.

Burton K. Blackman III, 35, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Jan. 9, 2019, domestic violence reckless conduct, Jan. 9, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Jan. 9, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Todd L. Dodge, 47, Waldoboro, commercial shellfishing without a license, first, July 1, dismissed (other).

Jessica L. Dowling, 39, Whitefield, keeping dangerous dog, July 19, dismissed (other).

Joshua R. Greenleaf, 32, Trevett, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 6, $500, license suspended 150 days; failing to make oral or written accident report, Jan. 6, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Blake T. Hay, 25, Damariscotta, violation of safety regs rule, ch. 105, May 7, $100.

Michael W. Hughes, 27, Boothbay, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 2, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Robert A. Lear III, 30, Whitefield, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, May 21, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Vincent P. Maltese, 55, Jefferson, fail to comply sex offender registration act, first offense, July 1, dismissed (other).

Eric Newell, 38, Calais, elver harvesting during closed season, April 7, dismissed (other).

Eric Peters, 56, Nobleboro, aquaculture license, July 17, $100.

Christopher R. Pinkham, 47, Pittston, trespass by motor vehicle, June 5, $50.

Jeremy Prior, 23, Bremen, domestic violence assault, July 7, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 7, $250.

Dylan Quimby, 27, Bath, violating condition of release, Jan. 14, unconditional discharge.

Hector Rivera, 24, New York, N.Y., violating protection from abuse order, May 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail five days; fail to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, June 24, violating condition of release, June 24, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kathleen A. Simmons, 51, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Oct. 4, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 4, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail five days; violating condition of release, Oct. 22, 2019, unconditional discharge; operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 22, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); negotiate a worthless instrument, Nov. 30, 2019, violating condition of release, Nov. 30, 2019, violating condition of release, Dec. 2, 2019, negotiate a worthless instrument, Dec. 2, 2019, theft by deception, priors, Dec. 19, 2019, negotiate a worthless instrument, Dec. 19, 2019, violating condition of release, Dec. 19, 2019, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Dec. 20, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Dale E. Skillin, 67, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, July 4, 2019, criminal restraint, July 4, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); obstructing report of crime, July 4, 2019, $250.

Avery Thomas, 23, Hallowell, domestic violence assault, June 24, dismissed (other).

Katie M. Varian, 58, Bremen, failure to comply with order, April 8, filed without costs; keeping dangerous dog, April 8, $500.

Jason Walsh, 38, Rockland, violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 8, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 18, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 18, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; three counts violating condition of release, Nov. 18, 2019, unconditional discharge; three counts violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 18, 2019, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, May 6, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Max R. Welner, 35, Harpswell, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Dec. 17, 2018, dismissed (other).

Tracey Williams, 25, Woolwich, burglary, Jan. 7, 2019, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 33 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Amanda Young, 39, Waldoboro, resident operator commercial fishing without license, June 23, dismissed (other).

Jason L. Young, 46, South Bristol, resident operator commercial fishing without license, June 23, dismissed (other).

