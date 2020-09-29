Advanced Search
Lincoln County Courts

Levi Feldman, 21, Brighton, Mass., operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 4, dismissed (other).

Jonathan Grant, 39, Farmington, theft by deception, May 28, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Anthony James McCullagh, 27, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, Sept. 13, 2019, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation two years; domestic violence terrorizing, Sept. 13, 2019, Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation two years.

Julie Mitchell, 53, Wiscasset, negotiate a worthless instrument, Jan. 20, dismissed (other).

Regina M. Villacci, 26, Dresden, protective order from harassment violation, Feb. 4, 2019, dismissed (other).

