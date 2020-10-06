Lincoln County Courts

Jeffrey J. Blastow, 38, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 25, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Feb. 25, $1,000, license suspended 30 days.

Katherine J. Corbett, 19, Bremen, transportation of drugs by minor, Aug. 15, filed without costs.

Lindsay N. Easterling, 33, Bath, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 15, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Brent A. Fogg, 48, Bristol, terrorizing, July 22, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 22, $500.

Robert Gay, 37, Gardiner, trafficking in prison contraband, June 20, 2018, Maine Department of Corrections two years (amended sentence).

Gina Gentry, 56, Boothbay Harbor, keeping dangerous dog, July 24, $250, restitution $2,500.

Tanner B. Geyer, 18, Bristol, minor consuming liquor, Aug. 11, $300.

Devon Gross, 23, Rockland, violating condition of release, July 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Vincent Hilt, 25, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, Aug. 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; criminal mischief, Aug. 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months.

Nicole Hubbard, 33, Frankfort, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Sept. 5, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 5, 2019, filed without costs.

Kenneth Kennedy-Patterson, 74, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 13, filed without costs.

Keith R. Laney II, 47, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, June 6, $250.

Avery Lavoie, 19, Wales, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, July 10, $150; minor consuming liquor, July 10, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Alexiee McPhee, 28, Cushing, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Aug. 4, 2016, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael Miete, 28, Westport Island, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 20, failing to make oral or written accident report, May 20, both dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, May 20, $250.

Steven G. Murray Jr., 31, Newburyport, Mass., motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 18, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Dillon A. Nutter, 25, Newcastle, failure to register vehicle, Aug. 28, dismissed (other).

Bridget M. Parker, 35, Warren, OUI (alcohol), July 20, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, July 20, $600.

Hunter N. Proctor, 23, Dresden, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, June 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Aug. 19, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Eric J. Roupe, 33, Woolwich, failure to register vehicle, Aug. 26, dismissed (other).

Gary S. St. Hilaire, 56, Auburn, OUI (alcohol), May 27, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Kenneth Franklin Upson, 36, Gardiner, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, July 11, domestic violence assault, July 11, criminal mischief, July 11, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

James Warren, 35, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, priors, Nov. 1, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 85 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; domestic violence assault, July 5, Two Bridges Regional Jail 85 days; domestic violence assault, July 5, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, July 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Hannah Witwicki, 19, East Boothbay, violating condition of release, Aug. 31, 2019, assault, Aug. 31, 2019, both dismissed (other).

