Lincoln County Courts

Jeffrey Barter, 31, Boothbay Harbor, criminal trespass, June 2, filed without costs.

Alan L. Beaucage, 44, Alna, exceeding elver fishing quota, May 12, $2,000.

Heather Rae Bisson, 47, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 1, 2019, dismissed (other).

Victoria Brown, 49, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 14, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Nov. 14, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Matthew J. Christ, 27, Bristol, burglary, Sept. 14, 2016, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Ashley M. Deahl, 31, Waldoboro, OUI (drugs or combo), July 3, filed without costs.

Mark Di Phillippo, 54, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol), July 2, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Anthony R. Dow, 47, Owls Head, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 10, unconditional discharge.

Jesse Emmons, 38, Waldoboro, fail to comply with sex offender registration act, first offense, Aug. 26, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days; violating condition of release, Aug. 26, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Cameron Henry, 28, Thomaston, reckless conduct, June 30, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Matthew J. Hinkley, 32, Wiscasset, fail to stop, remain, provide information, Dec. 20, 2019, $250, restitution $1,000; driving to endanger, Dec. 20, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Randee W. Jarrett, 37, Wiscasset, fail to stop, remain, provide information, March 14, $250, restitution $500.

Briean L. Kennington, 32, Nobleboro, OUI (alcohol), July 8, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Asa Lucier, 28, Boothbay Harbor, eluding an officer, April 21, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Garrett Prior, 19, Bremen, minor possessing liquor, July 16, $200.

John R. Richards, 47, Limington, theft by deception, Feb. 25, 2019, dismissed (other).

Daniel P. Sansone, 20, Mexico, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, April 30, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, April 30, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, April 30, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 30, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, May 6, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kelly R. Searls, 40, Waldoboro, eluding an officer, July 2, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Alexander Shaw, 27, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, July 25, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 25, $250.

Stuart Shane Wyman, 48, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 3, $500, license suspended 150 days; failing to stop for officer, Aug. 5, violating condition of release, Aug. 5, violating condition of release, Aug. 11, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

