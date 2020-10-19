Lincoln County Courts

Molly Ruth Bither, 42, Winthrop, domestic violence assault, Sept. 10, dismissed (other).

Andre S. Brezler, 42, Bowdoinham, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, July 11, dismissed (other).

Janelle Burns, 29, Friendship, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 23, dismissed (other).

Megan Delaney, 33, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), April 15, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, April 15, endangering the welfare of a child, April 15, all dismissed (other).

Alison R. Donovan, 18, Rockland, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Sept. 3, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Ronald Gonyou, 47, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 6, dismissed (other).

Crystal Harrington, 34, Woolwich, attaching false plates, Aug. 5, dismissed (other).

Thomas E. Harrington, 48, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol), one prior, May 26, 2019, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but 45 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Chase J. Harris, 19, Damariscotta, minor consuming liquor, Aug. 22, filed without costs.

Sean Hunter, 38, Bristol, violating condition of release, Oct. 8, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days.

Steven Poore, 51, Edgecomb, criminal trespass, Sept. 2, violating condition of release, Sept. 2, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal trespass, Sept. 3, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours; violating condition of release, Sept. 3, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Gardner J. Skiff, 19, Newcastle, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, Aug. 22, dismissed (other).

Amy Lee Stevens, 42, Damariscotta, theft by deception, Feb. 24, dismissed (other).

Douglas M. Swift, 76, Farmingdale, theft by misapplication of property, Dec. 31, 2019, dismissed (other).

Richard Sykes, 48, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 28, $500.

