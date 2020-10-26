Lincoln County Courts

Tonya Baldwin, 44, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, Sept. 26, 2018, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Sept. 26, 2018, $500.

Tiffany Bryant, 32, St. George, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 17, 2018, dismissed (other).Joshua Colgan, 33, Nobleboro, domestic violence assault, Feb. 13, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Terry J. Couture Jr., 36, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 13, 2018, $250; endangering the welfare of a child, April 13, 2018, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Moniqua L. Dube, 27, Washington, negotiate a worthless instrument, Jan. 11, dismissed (other).

Pamela Garside, 69, Pemaquid, aggravated criminal trespass, July 17, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, July 17, $500; assault, July 17, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 17, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal trespass, July 17, $500.

Sean Hunter, 38, Bristol, violating condition of release, July 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days.

Robyn Hyler, 44, Cushing, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Nov. 7, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

James Oliver, 53, Nobleboro, fail to comply sex offender registration act, third offense, July 14, dismissed (other).

Benjamin H. Pendleton, 37, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Feb. 23, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Feb. 23, 2019, $500.

Christopher A. Perkins, 37, Richmond, Dresden; forgery, Jan. 17, 2017, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property, Jan. 17, 2017, restitution $400, unconditional discharge; operating after habitual offender revocation, May 3, 2019, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, May 10, 2019, $400, Maine Department of Corrections three years; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, May 10, 2019, $400, $400 suspended, Maine Department of Corrections three years; two counts criminal forfeiture of property, May 10, 2019, forfeit; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, Dec. 3, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Dec. 3, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Trever Rideout, 21, Pittston, criminal mischief, Aug. 25, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Richard Sykes, 48, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 28, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Dylan J. Weatherbee, 25, South Bristol, driving to endanger, March 9, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), June 16, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Carol Wertz, 36, Altoona, Pa., assault, Sept. 3, 2010, dismissed (other).

