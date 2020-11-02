Lincoln County Courts

Timothy Peaslee Sr., 27, Whitefield, aggravated driving to endanger, Sept. 8, 2019, criminal mischief, Sept. 8, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Reginald Stratton, 39, Augusta, domestic violence assault, Aug. 26, 2019, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, probation partially revoked.

Darrin E. Upton, 38, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 11, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years, all but 40 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,154.21; misuse of identification, March 11, unconditional discharge; acquiring drugs by deception, June 24, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days; endangering the welfare of a child, July 1, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days; forgery, Aug. 22, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 22, restitution $302, unconditional discharge; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 24, illegal possession of firearm, July 1, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, July 1, use of drug paraphernalia, July 1, four counts violating condition of release, Aug. 22, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

