Lincoln County Courts

Adam Benner, 35, Bristol, violating condition of release, Sept. 6, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Oct. 22, Two Bridges Regional Jail five days.

Eric A. Cook, 54, Boothbay, aggravated criminal trespass, July 31, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Todd C. Creeden, 55, Billerica, Mass., fish without valid license, Aug. 13, 2006, dismissed (other).

Saxon L. Davies, 58, Bath, operating motorboat without certificate of number, May 31, 1999, dismissed (other).

Jeremy N. Duffy, 37, Plymouth, Mass., failing to have fishing license or permit, June 20, 2002, dismissed (other).

Michael L. Duffy, 38, Plymouth, Mass., failing to have fishing license or permit, June 20, 2002, dismissed (other).

Luke Enger, 30, Bath, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 16, filed without costs.

Andrew P. Grimes, 42, Carver, Mass., fish without valid license, June 16, 2009, dismissed (other).

Mike Grimes, 47, Carver, Mass., fish without valid license, June 6, 2008, dismissed (other).

Van Allen Heflin, 59, Port Richey, Fla., fish without valid license, June 26, 2010, dismissed (other).

Larry Hubbs, 46, Pembroke, Mass., fish without valid license, Aug. 13, 2006, dismissed (other).

Malcolm P. Jackson, 55, Concord, N.H., operating watercraft without safety equipment, Aug. 5, 1996, dismissed (other).

Jeremy Jones, 46, Durham, violating municipal shellfish ordinance, Aug. 11, 1994, dismissed (other).

Joseph I. Khoury, 59, Averill, Mass., failing to have fishing license or permit, June 24, 2001, dismissed (other).

Dency G. Lealrobles, 47, North Bergen, N.J., rule violation, operation without duty record, Aug. 23, 2000, dismissed (other).

Conan H. Leary, 42, Carver, Mass., failing to have fishing license or permit, July 5, 2002, dismissed (other).

Nicole L. Lima, 51, Pocasset, Mass., failing to have fishing license or permit, July 20, 1999, dismissed (other).

Michael A. MacDonald, 46, Lucasville, Ohio, failing to have fishing license or permit, June 27, 2001, dismissed (other).

Tammy MacDonald, 38, Hanover, Mass., failing to have fishing license or permit, July 4, 2002, dismissed (other).

Christina B. Matos, 20, Standish, theft by unauthorized use of property, Aug. 20, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Michael F. McEvilly, 59, Leonardo, N.J., failing to have fishing license or permit, July 4, 1999, dismissed (other).

Thomas W. Monson, 50, Pocasset, Mass., failing to have fishing license or permit, July 20, 1999, dismissed (other).

Curtis Moody, 52, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days, restitution $203.41; theft of unauthorized taking or transfer, July 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days, restitution $53.91.

Erick W. Novick, 54, Bristol, failing to register vehicle, March 9, 1997, dismissed (other).

Richard J. O’Keefe III, 64, Waldoboro, misuse of E-9-1-1 system, June 5, dismissed (other).

Robert Payzant, 49, Wareham, Mass., fish without valid license, June 7, 2008, dismissed (other).

Seth M. Petersen, 28, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol), May 9, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Mark Rand, 60, West Southport, driving to endanger, June 12, 1999, dismissed (other).

Scot Rasor, 56, Rochester, N.Y., failing to have fishing license or permit, July 15, 1999, dismissed (other).

Ken W. Sadenwater, 57, Bremen, failing to have fishing license or permit, Aug. 17, 1999, dismissed (other).

Maximo Sandoval, 58, El Paso, Texas, rule violation, operation with false duty, Jan. 29, 2001, dismissed (other).

Myron R. Sawyer, 90, Nobleboro, operate vehicle without license — condition/restriction, Aug. 28, dismissed (other).

Paul R. Schow, 41, Hanson, Mass., failing to have fishing license or permit, July 4, 2002, dismissed (other).

Robert C. Simmons, 48, Waldoboro, shellfish fishing in closed area, Aug. 28, 1994, dismissed (other).

Eric W. Swain, 44, Rockland, violating municipal shellfish ordinance, Aug. 25, 1994, dismissed (other).

Lisa D. Taylor, 54, Yarmouthport, Mass., fish without valid license, Aug. 14, 2007, dismissed (other).

James F. Viele Jr., 46, Revere, Mass., failing to have fishing license or permit, Aug. 15, 1998, dismissed (other).

Nickalaus A. Vigue, 40, Hallowell, domestic violence aggravated assault, July 5, Department of Corrections 18 months; domestic violence assault, July 5, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, July 5, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Daniel P. Waters, 54, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., rule violation, operation without duty record, Aug. 23, 2000, dismissed (other).

Andrew Willis, 28, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked — OUI, March 8, $600, Knox County Jail seven days, license suspended one year; violating condition of release, March 8, Knox County Jail seven days.

Jimmy Wellman, 38, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), July 4, $500, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, July 21, $250; violating condition of release, Aug. 21, unconditional discharge.

Thomas W. Williams, 76, Somerville, failing to register motor vehicle, June 28, 1994, dismissed (other).

Brian Young, 52, Westchester, N.Y., failing to have fishing license or permit, Aug. 15, 2000, dismissed (other).

