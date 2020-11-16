Lincoln County Courts

Brianna Lynn Breton, 18, Auburn, assault, Dec. 19, 2019, filed without costs.

Mary Caporale, 70, West Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 12, 2019, dismissed (other).

Taylor R. Delano, 20, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, Feb. 12, 2019, eluding an officer, Feb. 12, 2019, violating condition of release, Jan. 31, violating condition of release, Feb. 29, operation of defective vehicle, Feb. 29, all dismissed (plea to other charge); operate vehicle without license, Feb. 12, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days; motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 12, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days; harassment by telephone, Jan. 31, unconditional discharge.

Anthony Goode, 50, Boothbay, hunt without valid license, Oct. 21, $100.

Graham G. Harris, 18, Southport, operate without safety equipment, Sept. 4, $100.

Mitchell Kihn, 66, Warren, driving to endanger, July 27, 2019, $575.

Keith A. Lavallee, 57, Dresden, operate vehicle without license, Sept. 8, $150.

Shane Lemont, 41, Wiscasset, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Sept. 13, $500; fail to provide correct name, address, date of birth, Sept. 13, $250; attaching false plates, Sept. 13, use of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 13, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Christopher B. Parks, 24, Boothbay Harbor, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Oct. 23, $250; attaching false plates, Oct. 23, $150.

Matthew S. Pelletier, 35, Wiscasset, aggravated assault, April 2, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, April 2, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days, all but 21 days suspended, probation one year.

James J. Penatzer, 50, Dresden, assault, July 6, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 27, unconditional discharge.

Cooper Peters, 18, Whitefield, assault, Nov. 6, $150.

Colby D. Stevens, 25, Carmel, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 10, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Feb. 10, 2019, $575, license suspended 150 days.

Jordan T. Talbot, 27, Portland, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 28, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Harley Winchenbach, 28, Rockland, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 10, 2016, probation violation, Knox County Jail eight months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Joshua A. Wright, 18, Edgecomb, attaching false plates, Aug. 12, dismissed (other).

