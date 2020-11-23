Lincoln County Courts

Devin Alexander, 31, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, Sept. 15, dismissed (other).

Seth Baker, 32, Smithfield, domestic violence assault, Sept. 1, 2018, dismissed (other).

Timothy Benner, 52, Waldoboro, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Oct. 3, filed without costs.

Courtney N. Burns, 34, Belfast, OUI (alcohol), April 7, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Carol Crowley, 33, Waldoboro, burning prohibited material, Jan. 31, filed without costs.

Charles Dowling, 30, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Aug. 5, filed without costs.

De’Anthony Echols, 20, Bath, OUI (alcohol), July 23, violating condition of release, Aug. 12, both dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, July 23, $250.

Timothy J. Ferrell, 23, Woolwich, aggravated criminal trespass, July 19, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, July 19, $300, $300 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Brandon M. Gade, 32, Waterville, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 22, $700, license suspended 150 days.

Jordan Glover, 24, Lisbon, OUI (alcohol), June 24, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, June 24, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ronald M. House, 42, Walpole, domestic violence assault, Dec. 29, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 26 days, probation revoked.

Mitchell Kihn, 66, Warren, driving to endanger, July 27, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Matthew L. Laurelez, 24, Augusta, aggravated assault, June 20, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Kevin Lee, 60, Gardiner, assault, April 22, 2019, dismissed (other); violating condition of release, April 22, 2019, dismissed (other).

Eric J. Palangi, 68, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 13, 2019, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher B. Parks, 54, Yarmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 23, $250; attaching false plates, Oct. 23, $150.

Cooper Peters, 18, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, Nov. 6, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Nov. 6, $150.

Melissa Racz, 40, Wiscasset, criminal mischief, Aug. 19, dismissed (other).

Colleen Reynolds, 42, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 6, $500, license suspended 150 days.

San Juanita R. Rodriguez, 35, Fort Meade, Fla., operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 6, dismissed (other).

Colby D. Stevens, 25, Carmel, driving to endanger, Feb. 10, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Corey R. Swenson, 38, Whitefield, theft by unauthorized use of property, March 7, dismissed (other).

Joshua J. Watkis, 44, Alna, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, July 23, 2019, dismissed (other).

David J. West, 50, Bath, failure to register vehicle, Aug. 27, dismissed (other).

