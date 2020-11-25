Advanced Search
Lincoln County Courts

Zachary Brown, 26, Brunswick, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Dec. 1, 2019, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Dec. 1, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Nickolas S. Griffin, 19, Bremen, failing to extinguish fire, Aug. 15, $100.

Asa Lucier, 28, Boothbay Harbor, eluding an officer, April 21, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days, probation partially revoked.

Carrie D. Nichols, 48, Warren, burglary of a motor vehicle, July 31, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 31, both filed without costs.

Garrett K. Overlock, 18, Warren, driving to endanger, Aug. 5, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Makayla M. Paradis, 18, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, Feb. 16, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Feb. 16, $575, license suspended 30 days.

