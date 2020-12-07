Lincoln County Courts

Patricia H. Eon, 35, Wiscasset, fugitive from justice, Nov. 30, extradited.

Caitlyn Jennings, 28, Edgecomb, aggravated assault, Nov. 14, 2019, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Barbara Jusczak, 64, Dracut, Mass., OUI (alcohol), Sept. 4, $500, license suspended 150 days.

William K. LaBrecque, 20, Southport, operate/permit operate no ID/validation displayed, Aug. 9, dismissed (other).

Kevin Lee, 60, Gardiner, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 14, 2018, violating condition of release, Nov. 2, 2018, disorderly conduct, loud, unreasonable noise, Nov. 2, 2018, all dismissed (other).

Mark J. Martin, 57, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), two priors, Aug. 13, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, Aug. 13, both dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), Aug. 13, $500, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation one year, license suspended 150 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 13, $250.

Cleveland E. Prior, 34, Bremen, untagged lobster traps, Chapter 25, July 16, $750.

Joseph Toothaker, 35, Augusta, theft by deception, May 29, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 3, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days, all suspended, probation one year, restitution $9,014.14.

Evan T. Ulmer, 33, Union, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 10, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Angela Webster, 45, Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 1, 2018, restitution $10,000, unconditional discharge.

Sanford Winchenbach, 58, Waldoboro, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Aug. 1, 2019, $400, Department of Corrections 10 years, all but three years suspended, probation three years; criminal forfeiture of property, Sept. 23, 2019, forfeit; violating condition of release, Sept. 23, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

