Lincoln County Courts

Megan Barton, 29, Appleton, OUI (alcohol) — no test, Oct. 3, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended 275 days.

Kenneth Carlson, 58, The Villages, Fla., OUI (alcohol), Oct. 3, $1,000, license suspended 150 days.

Rose Marie Chadwick, 38, Gardiner, harassment by telephone, Sept. 20, unconditional discharge.

Tracy Clark, 37, Westport Island, keeping dangerous dog, Aug. 13, filed without costs.

Marlon B. Cloutier, 29, Fairfield, kindling fire without permission, Aug. 8, dismissed (other).

Jarin Cocco, 26, Edgecomb, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Nov. 12, unconditional discharge.

Jesse Davis, 29, Boothbay, endangering the welfare of a child, June 16, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Christopher Donahue, 34, Damariscotta, burglary, Dec. 2, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Daniel Joseph Krupski, 29, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 29, dismissed (other).

Billy R. Monteiro, 35, Boothbay, domestic violence criminal threatening, June 16, 2018, unconditional discharge; theft by receiving stolen property, Aug. 20, 2019, violating condition of release, Aug. 20, 2019, both dismissed, plea to other charge; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 20, 2019, restitution $1,000.

Percy S.A. Nickles, 38, Dresden, assault, Sept. 22, 2018, $300, $300 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; domestic violence criminal threatening, March 13, violating condition of release, March 13, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, March 13, all dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, March 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; unlawful possession of heroin, March 13, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years, all but 90 days suspended, probation two years.

Holly J. Roberts, 35, South Thomaston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 27, 2019, dismissed (other).

Peter James Sullivan, 59, Boothbay Harbor, criminal mischief, May 30, dismissed (other).

