Lincoln County Courts

Timothy S. Alley, 62, Walpole, possessing mutilated unmeasurable lobster, Oct. 4, $500.

Natalie J. Brown, 23, Boothbay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 4, filed without costs.

Heather Marie Colby, 27, Augusta, theft by unauthorized use of property, July 3, filed without costs.

Justin P. Creamer, 36, Waldoboro, shellfish harvesting license violation — commercial, Nov. 11, $300.

Susan Doray, 36, West Gardiner, trafficking in prison contraband, June 5, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Craig E. Elliott, 76, Bristol, criminal mischief, Oct. 9, $250.

Patricia H. Eon, 35, Wiscasset, fugitive from justice, Nov. 30, dismissed (other).

Paul Foley, 50, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 27, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Nikki Gray, 28, Warren, domestic violence assault, July 16, 2019, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 16, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Zoe Hendricks, 18, Waterville, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, April 30, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, April 30, violating condition of release, May 6, violating condition of release, May 7, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Shawn M. Jones, 33, Warren, domestic violence assault, priors, June 13, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, June 13, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; domestic violence assault, June 13, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

John Lawson, 28, Windsor, domestic violence assault, priors, Oct. 30, 2018, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Earl Libby, 32, Newcastle, burglary, March 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, March 12, $300; criminal mischief, March 12, unconditional discharge; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 12, $300, $300 suspended; violating condition of release, Sept. 24, dismissed (other).

Jeffrey Luce, 42, South Bristol, shellfish harvesting license violation — commercial, Nov. 11, $300.

Timothy J. Merry, 37, Wiscasset, fail to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey, Nov. 5, $300.

Christopher E. Paine, 69, Baltimore, Md., motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 6, dismissed (other).

James Smith, 38, Durham, domestic violence aggravated assault, March 7, domestic violence criminal threatening, March 7, both dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, March 7, Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,200; domestic violence criminal threatening, March 7, Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,200.

Kiara M. Stoddard, 24, Augusta, domestic violence criminal threatening, Feb. 25, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Feb. 25, restitution $150, unconditional discharge; refusing to sign criminal summons, Feb. 25, unconditional discharge; criminal trespass, Feb. 25, $300; violating condition of release, April 9, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, May 22, unconditional discharge.

Tracey Williams, 26, Woolwich, burglary, Jan. 7, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail six days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

