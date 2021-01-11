Lincoln County Courts

Shawn Arbogast, 27, Damariscotta, domestic violence aggravated assault, Aug. 6, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Aug. 6, 2020, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 6, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours; domestic violence assault, Aug. 6, 2020, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days, all but 24 hours suspended, probation two years.

Anadia M. Baker, 23, Fort Myers, Fla., assault, Aug. 15, 2020, dismissed (other).

Samuel Barter, 44, Boothbay, criminal threatening, Oct. 23, 2020, filed without costs.

Joshua Bonenfant, 41, Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 22, 2019, probation violation, Department of Corrections three years, probation revoked.

Alexander Boyle, 27, Augusta, domestic violence assault, Oct. 28, 2020, criminal mischief, Oct. 28, 2020, both filed without costs.

Joseph Brann, 26, Waldoboro, illegal transportation of animal or bird, Nov. 20, 2020, $100.

Eric Brown, 58, Lunenburg, Mass., OUI (alcohol), July 11, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jeremiah Casey, 70, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol), July 13, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 13, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Justin P. Creamer, 36, Waldoboro, shellfish harvesting license violation — commercial, Nov. 11, 2020, $300.

Amanda Marie Ferguson, 30, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized use of property, March 10, 2020, violating condition of release, March 10, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Ralene R. Hallett, 34, Rockland, criminal conspiracy, Sept. 1, 2019, Department of Corrections one year, all suspended, probation one year.

Zachary Cody Hansen, 23, Harpswell, domestic violence assault, Jan. 3, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; criminal mischief, Jan. 3, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, restitution $399; violating condition of release, Jan. 3, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; violating condition of release, July 26, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Dillan W. Hatch, 28, Wilton, eluding an officer, Aug. 1, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 1, 2020, $250; two counts violating condition of release, Aug. 1, 2020, unconditional discharge; driving to endanger, Aug. 1, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Keasha Johnson, 19, Washington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 26, 2019, dismissed (other).

Katherine Lizotte, 35, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol), May 10, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, May 10, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Natasha Lowe, 23, Washington, operate vehicle without license, June 10, 2020, dismissed (other).

Michael MacDonald, 30, Dresden, aggravated assault, Feb. 26, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Elaine F. Moore, 77, Wiscasset, fail to stop, remain, provide information, Sept. 29, 2020, dismissed (other).

Lester Perry Jr., 65, Westport, terrorizing, May 23, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Cleveland E. Prior, 33, Bremen, untagged lobster traps, Chapter 25, July 16, 2020, $750.

Carol A. Richards, 65, West Gardiner, stealing drugs, May 10, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 10, 2019, $1,500.

Peter C. Rosasco, 27, Southport, violating condition of release, Sept. 23, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Forrest Russell, 55, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 18, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Anthony W. Thornton, 37, Jefferson, hindering apprehension or prosecution, July 5, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); hindering apprehension or prosecution, July 5, 2020, $500.

August M. Vaster, 38, Kissimmee, Fla., fugitive from justice, Dec. 29, 2020, extradited.

Michael Patrick Waldo, 46, Augusta, OUI (drugs or combo), Oct. 2, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Zepu Zhang, 31, Flushing, N.Y., driving to endanger, Sept. 23, 2020, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Sept. 23, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

