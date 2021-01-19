Lincoln County Courts

William L. Beckim, 38, Damariscotta, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 26, 2020, $250; operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 26, 2020, $250, $250 suspended.

Jeffrey Brochu, 40, Bath, aggravated assault, Sept. 28, 2020, assault on an emergency medical care provider, Sept. 28, 2020, assault, Sept. 28, 2020, all dismissed (other).

Tyler Peter Ciciotte, 24, South Bristol, possess soft-shell clams less than 2 inches — 20%, Oct. 25, 2020, $300; possess soft-shell clams less than 2 inches — 10-20%, Nov. 11, 2020, $100; shellfish harvesting license violation — commercial, Nov. 11, 2020, $300.

Makaela Dean, 21, Rockland, minor transporting liquor, Aug. 3, 2020, $250.

Matthew J. Donovan Jr., 39, Damariscotta, Bath, domestic violence assault, March 1, 2020, domestic violence criminal threatening, March 1, 2020, domestic violence terrorizing, March 1, 2020, criminal mischief, March 1, 2020, all dismissed (plea to other charge); cruelty to animals, March 1, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; assault, March 1, 2020, $300; violating condition of release, March 20, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail four years, all but nine months suspended, probation three years; criminal threatening, Aug. 1, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; violating condition of release, Aug. 3, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); three counts violating condition of release, Aug. 3, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

William Dunning, 32, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, March 26, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Samuel C. Fuller, 32, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, Jan. 15, 2020, dismissed (other).

Benjamin Geyer, 62, New Harbor, abuse of property while hunting, Nov. 1, 2020, $100.

Beth Hancock, 33, Nobleboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 10, 2020, $250.

Jesse A. James, 30, Wiscasset, operate while license suspended/revoked, three priors, Sept. 13, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 13, 2020, $250.

Randall Robert Joubert, 47, Nobleboro, abuse of property while hunting, Oct. 14, 2020, $100.

Daniel Joseph Krupski, 29, Dresden, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Sept. 21, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 37 days; attaching false plates, Aug. 26, 2020, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Aug. 29, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 29, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 37 days, restitution $1.50.

John Leach, 25, Jefferson, aggravated criminal mischief, Aug. 1, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kira J. Lyford, 19, North Hampton, N.H., minor possessing liquor, Oct. 17, 2020, dismissed (other).

Alexandria K. Manseau, 19, Raymond, N.H., minor having false identification, Oct. 17, 2020, dismissed (other).

Jonathan McNutt, 38, Boothbay Harbor, Boothbay, Lowell, Mass., criminal mischief, Feb. 11, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, restitution $200; criminal mischief, Feb. 14, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, restitution $300; violating condition of release, Aug. 16, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Lena G. Milligan, 55, Lisbon, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 5, 2020, dismissed (other).

Luke Morse, 28, Brunswick, burglary, Sept. 8, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Michael K. O’Leary III, 24, Augusta, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 26, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Storm D. Peaslee, 30, Whitefield, failing to report, April 10, 2020, violating condition of release, April 10, 2020, fail to comply sex offender registration act, third offense, July 16, 2020, violating condition of release, July 16, 2020, all dismissed (other).

Justin R. Pierro, 21, North Hampton, N.H., minor consuming liquor, Oct. 17, 2020, dismissed (other).

Roger Francis Plourde, 21, Damariscotta, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 28, 2020, dismissed (other).

Craig A. Proctor, 54, Augusta, fail to comply sex offender registration act, second offense, Sept. 13, 2018, dismissed (other).

Hayden Reed, 22, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), July 18, 2019, operate vehicle without license, July 18, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 18, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days; violating condition of release, Oct. 10, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

John W. Richardson, 60, Newport News, Va., operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 17, 2020, dismissed (other).

Markus Russell, 19, Boothbay Harbor, two counts tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, July 17, 2020, retaliation against witness, informant, victim, juror, July 17, 2020, assault, July 17, 2020, violating condition of release, July 17, 2020, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Amanda Spicer, 34, Boothbay, dog chasing moose, deer, or wild turkey, Oct. 7, 2020, $250.

August M. Vaster, 39, Kissimmee, Fla., fugitive from justice, Dec. 29, 2020, dismissed (other).

Kody Wallace, 27, Nobleboro, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, Oct. 1, 2020, operate vehicle without license, Oct. 14, 2020, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Oct. 14, 2020, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Olivia G. Wilkins, 19, Stratham, N.H., minor possessing liquor, Oct. 17, 2020, dismissed (other).

Sean M. Williams, 42, Waldoboro, burglary, Sept. 13, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 13, 2020, restitution $54.99, unconditional discharge.

Derick Winslow, 30, Westbrook, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 16, 2019, $400.

Dakota Riley Smith Yandell, 23, South Thomaston, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, Aug. 14, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

