Lincoln County Courts

Charles Nathaniel Anderson, 43, Lisbon, tampering with witness, informant, juror, or victim, Aug. 21, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Aug. 21, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Joseph B. Blackler, 32, Waldoboro, fishing for elvers without visible tag, April 7, 2020, $2,000.

Jalaine P. Bryant, 55, Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 14, 2020, $250.

James Stewart Burgess, 31, Waldoboro, assault, Sept. 1, 2020, filed without costs.

Brian R. Carver, 57, Jefferson, criminal threatening, Feb. 12, 2020, dismissed (other).

David Peter Clifford, 27, Boothbay, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, Dec. 22, 2019, $1,000; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Dec. 22, 2019, $1,000, $1,000 suspended.

Philip Davis, 30, Buxton, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 11, 2020, $700, license suspended 150 days.

Tarah Diffin, 42, Dresden, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, March 14, 2020, $500.

Paul Foley, 50, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, Aug. 27, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Camden M. Jadis, 31, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, priors, July 5, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 5, 2020, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 23 hours.

Bret Keleher, 39, Wells, domestic violence criminal threatening, March 5, 2019, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, March 5, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, March 5, 2019, unconditional discharge; criminal mischief, March 5, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Nickolas Littlefield, 19, Boothbay, criminal trespass, Oct. 1, 2019, $250.

Garrett M. Masse, 34, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), one prior, April 21, 2020, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Jeromey O. McPhee, 42, Waldoboro, domestic violence aggravated assault, Nov. 20, 2020, domestic violence terrorizing, Nov. 20, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, Nov. 20, 2020, Maine Department of Corrections 270 days, all but 10 days suspended, probation two years.

Amy Mitchell, 54, Walpole, assault, Dec. 10, 2019, dismissed (other).

Thomas Peter Montuori, 41, Bristol, domestic violence stalking, Sept. 1, 2019, Department of Corrections 364 days, all but 25 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $250; violating condition of release, Sept. 1, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 25 days; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 13, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence stalking, Dec. 25, 2020, Department of Corrections 364 days, all but 25 days suspended, probation one year, restitution $250; violating protection from abuse order, Dec. 25, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 25 days; violating condition of release, Dec. 25, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 25 days.

William R. Morton, 33, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, Nov. 17, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, Nov. 17, 2020, Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation one year.

Derrick A. Parlin, 39, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, Sept. 13, 2020, filed without costs.

Richard R. Potter Jr., 52, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, April 7, 2020, dismissed (other).

John Ruiz, 25, Bristol, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 6, 2019, dismissed (other).

Stephen A. Staples, 66, Hallowell, out of door burning violation, Dec. 11, 2020, $250, restitution $250.

Levi Swan, 26, Augusta, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Nov. 21, 2020, $500.

