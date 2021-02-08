Lincoln County Courts

Marion Asdot, 76, Wiscasset, misuse of identification, Jan. 11, 2020, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Evan M. Benner, 30, Waldoboro, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, July 31, 2020, violating condition of release, July 31, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, July 31, 2020, $400, Maine Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years.

John P. Billings, 75, Jefferson, criminal mischief, May 20, 2020, dismissed (other).

Robert H. Blanchard, 50, New Harbor, OUI (alcohol), July 1, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days; failing to stop for officer, July 1, 2020, unconditional discharge; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 1, 2020, $250; operate vehicle without license — condition/restriction, July 1, 2020, unconditional discharge; failure to register vehicle, July 1, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Hannah Chase, 20, Wiscasset, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Dec. 22, 2019, violating condition of release, Dec. 22, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Davis L. Crowell, 30, Waldoboro, operate meth laboratory, Oct. 27, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Nov. 8, 2020, filed without costs; stealing drugs, Nov. 6, 2020, filed without costs.

Todd L. Dodge, 47, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct, fighting, Aug. 22, 2019, unconditional discharge.

Pennie Gamage, 37, Owls Head, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 13, 2020, Department of Corrections three years, all but 10 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,460.23; forgery, March 13, 2020, Department of Corrections three years, all but 10 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,460.23; misuse of identification, March 13, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days; endangering the welfare of a child, July 1, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days; possession of hypodermic apparatuses, July 1, 2020, use of drug paraphernalia, July 1, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Aug. 24, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days; criminal attempt, Aug. 24, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days, restitution $307; criminal attempt, Aug. 24, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days.

Christopher C. Knight Jr., 29, Rockland, aggravated driving to endanger, Jan. 18, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jordan Stacey, 34, Lebanon, operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, July 2, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), July 2, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days; failing to stop for officer, July 2, 2020, unconditional discharge; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 2, 2020, $500, $500 suspended.

Stony Blue Vega, 41, Augusta, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, June 12, 2018, Department of Corrections four years, all but 18 months suspended, probation two years, restitution $220.

Richard A. Ward, 56, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), May 23, 2020, operate vehicle without license, May 23, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 23, 2020, $400, $400 suspended; attaching false plates, May 23, 2020, $100, $100 suspended; driving to endanger, May 23, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

