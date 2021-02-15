Lincoln County Courts

James Bergman, 39, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), one prior, June 1, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); operate after habitual offender revocation, prior, Dec. 15, 2020, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail one year; OUI (alcohol), one prior, Dec. 15, 2020, $700, $700 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended three years; violating condition of release, Dec. 15, 2020, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Jan. 28, unconditional discharge.

Robert A. Breton, 26, Whitefield, obstructing government administration, Feb. 25, 2020, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Feb. 25, 2020, both dismissed (other).

Derek A. Dichiara, 29, Belgrade, assault, Nov. 20, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Nov. 20, 2020, $300.

Matthew J. Donovan Jr., 39, Bath, violating condition of release, Feb. 1, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

Hannah Hart, 28, Westport Island, OUI (alcohol), one prior, April 26, 2019, endangering the welfare of a child, April 26, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, April 26, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Nathan Robert Herald, 32, Newcastle, Damariscotta, OUI (drugs or combo), Jan. 19, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Jan. 19, 2020, $400, $400 suspended; violating condition of release, Feb. 26, 2020, unconditional discharge; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, Feb. 26, 2020, unconditional discharge; OUI (alcohol), March 11, 2020, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, March 11, 2020, unconditional discharge; burglary, March 12, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years, all but 30 days suspended, probation two years; assault, March 12, 2020, $300, $300 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, March 12, 2020, unconditional discharge; criminal mischief, March 12, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jazmine Hummel, 24, Augusta, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, Oct. 10, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Oct. 10, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 64 days; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 10, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 64 days; burglary of a motor vehicle, Oct. 13, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 64 days; violating condition of release, Oct. 13, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 64 days.

Molly C. Hutchins, 61, Southport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 26, 2018, dismissed (other).

Samuel R. Joyall, 27, Richmond, three counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 30, 2018, Jan. 17, 2019, Nov. 19, 2019, all dismissed (other).

Nicole L. Keating, 49, Waldoboro, altering or forging motor-vehicle title, Aug. 24, 2020, filed without costs.

Cody R. Lathrop, 19, Randolph, minor transporting liquor, Jan. 1, $150.

Sean McGarr, 50, Hallowell, domestic violence assault, July 11, 2020, dismissed (other).

Michael J. Mellin, 67, Warren, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 4, 2019, $500, license suspended 150 days; OUI (alcohol), Sept. 5, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Sept. 5, 2020, $575, $575 suspended, license suspended 30 days.

Erica Nightingale, 19, Edgecomb, transportation of drugs by minor, Dec. 4, 2019, dismissed (other).

Gabriel B. Pinette, 21, Arrowsic, molesting or disturbing lobster gear, Nov. 10, 2020, filed without costs.

Rachel Provost, 42, Albion, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 20, 2020, $750, license suspended 150 days.

Kala Smith, 32, Newcastle, aggravated assault, Nov. 12, 2019, two counts domestic violence assault, Nov. 12, 2019, assault, Nov. 12, 2019, all dismissed (other).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

