Lincoln County Courts

Harry C. Bishop, 39, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 27, 2020, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Olivia Carter, 32, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, June 2, 2020, dismissed (other).

Dean M. Caton III, 23, Wiscasset, two counts domestic violence assault, Dec. 31, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; terrorizing, Jan. 1, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Zachary J. Curtis, 31, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), two priors, May 22, 2019, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail eight months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Aaron Esposito, 38, Waterville, criminal threatening, May 17, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours; violating condition of release, May 17, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours.

Thomas Hourihan, 32, Wiscasset, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, July 21, 2019, $200.

Leroy Leavitt, 36, Damariscotta, terrorizing, Oct. 13, 2019, assault, Oct. 13, 2019, both dismissed (other).

Kathleen H. Logan, 62, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 28, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Aug. 28, 2020, $500.

Shawn Brian Sabins, 38, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 7, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, restitution $20.

Ernest T. Watson III, 29, Bath, illegal possession of firearm, May 9, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

