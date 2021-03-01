Lincoln County Courts

Christopher S. Ashton, 29, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, Dec. 14, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Frank Atwood, 51, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Jan. 16, obstructing report of crime, Jan. 16, both dismissed (witness unavailable).

Hillary Atwood, 46, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Jan. 16, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Robert N. Benner, 37, Windsor, illegal possession of firearm, Nov. 20, 2019, Maine Department of Corrections two years, all suspended, probation two years; OUI (alcohol) — no test, Nov. 20, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

James Brewer, 49, East Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 23, $500, license suspended 150 days; driving to endanger, Jan. 23, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Anthony Canapetti, 28, Auburn, driving to endanger, Sept. 18, 2020, dismissed (other).

Mathew D. Collins, 30, Saco, operating after registration suspended, Nov. 30, 2020, dismissed (other).

Hannah V. Corscaden, 32, Damariscotta, burglary, Sept. 13, 2020, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 13, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Matthew James Fisher, 54, Poland, attaching false plates, Dec. 4, 2020, dismissed (other).

Jason M. Gallagher, 40, Waldoboro, engaging in activities while suspended, June 16, 2019, $500; engaging in activities while suspended, July 28, 2019, $500.

Amber Ladd, 35, Edgecomb, criminal mischief, Feb. 2, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Feb. 2, unconditional discharge.

Robert A. Lear III, 30, Whitefield, threatening display of weapon, May 21, 2020, dismissed (other).

James Littlefield, 21, Boothbay, Edgecomb, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, Dec. 27, 2019, $250; failing to make oral or written accident report, Jan. 2, $250, $250 suspended; violating condition of release, Jan. 2, unconditional discharge.

Mark A. McConnell, 58, Union, Ohio, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 27, 2020, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Scott Norwood, 31, Trevett, tag system penalties, Feb. 4, 2020, unconditional discharge; trap tag limits, Feb. 4, 2020, unconditional discharge.

Makayla M. Paradis, 18, Waldoboro, driving to endanger, Feb. 16, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days, restitution $500.

Timothy Peaslee Jr., 27, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 29, $500; attaching false plates, Jan. 29, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Matthew M. Sampson, 53, Wiscasset, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, Dec. 20, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Colton H. Spear, 23, Nobleboro, hunt birds with shotgun more than three shells, Dec. 5, 2020, dismissed (other).

Theron R. Thibodeau, 31, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, July 28, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, loud, unreasonable noise, July 28, 2020, $250, restitution $16.99.

Ryan Ward, 37, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 9, 2019, dismissed (other).

Aaron O. Wellman, 24, Whitefield, cut Christmas trees or boughs without permission, Oct. 27, 2020, $300.

Jason E. Wotton, 47, Friendship, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 21, 2019, Knox County Jail 30 days, restitution $50; violating condition of release, Dec. 21, 2019, Knox County Jail 30 days.

Jeremy L. Wyman, 41, Brunswick, motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Jan. 1, $200.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

