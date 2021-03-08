Lincoln County Courts

James Bergman, 39, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, Feb. 17, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Courtney Brown, 48, Freeport, domestic violence assault, Nov. 29, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days, all but 20 days suspended, probation one year; two counts violating condition of release, Jan. 8, Two Bridge Regional Jail 20 days; violating condition of release, Jan. 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 20 days.

Susan M. Doray, 36, Gardiner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Jan. 16, $400, $150 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days; operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 16, $250, $250 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days; violating condition of release, Jan. 16, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days.

Joseph M. Eaton, 32, Waldoboro, assault, Dec. 17, 2015, probation violation, Maine Department of Corrections 24 months, probation partially revoked.

Sarah Fraser, 41, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Dec. 5, 2020, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Derek J. O’Farrell, 19, Thomaston, minor consuming liquor, Nov. 14, 2020, $250.

John K. O’Leary, 40, Wiscasset, littering, Dec. 16, 2019, $500.

Loretta Perkins, 39, Augusta, two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, April 30, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, April 30, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, April 30, 2019, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, April 30, 2019, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail four years, all but nine months suspended, probation three years; criminal forfeiture of property, April 30, 2019, forfeit; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, May 10, 2019, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, May 10, 2019, both dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts criminal forfeiture of property, May 10, 2019, forfeit; violating condition of release, Aug. 2, 2019, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Brandon D. Plummer, 39, Westport, domestic violence assault, Nov. 21, 2020, Department of Corrections 364 days, all suspended, probation one year.

Meghan A. Stambaugh, 43, Whitefield, refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Nov. 1, 2020, $250; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Nov. 1, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Lise Prock, 43, Waldoboro, keeping dangerous dog, Dec. 22, 2020, $250.

Henry Thompson III, 35, Jefferson, eluding an officer, May 18, 2019, Department of Corrections four years, all suspended, probation two years; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, May 18, 2019, unconditional discharge; driving to endanger, May 18, 2019, $575, license suspended 30 days; two counts endangering the welfare of a child, May 18, 2019, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, May 18, 2019, unconditional discharge; two counts failing to stop for officer, May 18, 2019, two counts motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 18, 2019, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, May 18, 2019, two counts attaching false plates, May 18, 2019, eluding an officer, May 18, 2019, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, May 18, 2019, driving to endanger, May 18, 2019, two counts endangering the welfare of a child, May 18, 2019, violating condition of release, May 18, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Justin R. Willett, 20, Gardiner, minor consuming liquor, Nov. 14, 2020, $150.

